InventHelp Inventors Develop Discreet and Convenient Oral Care Product (BRK-4135)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed a compact and stylish way to take a personal toothbrush and toothpaste almost anywhere, so we created PEN BRUSH," said one of two inventors, from Birmingham, Ala. "With our discreet and contained design, only the user will know they are carrying a toothbrush and toothpaste."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention offers a solution for increased hygiene in a limited-contact environment. PEN BRUSH eliminates the need to place multiple items on a bathroom countertop. The all-inclusive design of PEN BRUSH incorporates a toothbrush, toothpaste and a carrying case in one handy tool; that looks like an ink pen, as the name implies. PEN BRUSH allows a user to brush on the go, using only one hand. The durable design of PEN BRUSH protects purses and travel kits from messy toothpaste spills. Users can also open purses and briefcases with confidence, knowing that a toothbrush will not fall out, or even be seen inside by anyone nearby. The many features of PEN BRUSH make it ideal for anyone wanting to discreetly brush at work, on dates, at school, during social events, or while traveling.

PENBRUSH is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp