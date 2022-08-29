Golden Arrow Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and does not hold any shares in the Company for long term investment purposes for the benefit of PI Financial. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Golden Arrow :

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well leveraged to the price of gold, having monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring the advanced San Pietro Cu-Au-Co project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes more than 180,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

Mr. Joseph Grosso,

Executive Chairman, President and CEO

