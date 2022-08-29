Curriculum Associates Updates i-Ready Personalized Instruction and Assessment to Help Accelerate Student Learning for the 2022-2023 School Year

Curriculum Associates Updates i-Ready Personalized Instruction and Assessment to Help Accelerate Student Learning for the 2022-2023 School Year

New reports, lessons, accessibility features, and more will help educators support grade-level work, monitor progress, and motivate every learner on their path to success

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help accelerate teaching and learning this coming school year, Curriculum Associates has updated its award-winning i-Ready Personalized Instruction and Assessment program with new reports, lessons, accessibility features, and more. These new resources are designed specifically to help educators support grade-level work, monitor progress, and motivate every learner on their path to success.

(PRNewsfoto/Curriculum Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"i-Ready continues to be a standout in the edtech space, in part, because it is always improving to meet the changing needs of educators and students alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "This coming year, accelerated learning will be a focus for schools nationwide and these new updates will provide educators with the timely resources and data-driven supports needed to help students make continued gains."

To help inform school- and district-level administrators' planning, i-Ready now features a new dashboard that displays real-time data of student growth and performance in a single view. Additionally, administrators now have more robust data with expanded 5-Level Placement reporting, a new Overall Reading Comprehension score on Diagnostic reports, and improved export data.

To help students succeed in grade-level reading lessons, a new report for Grades 3–5 provides teachers with deep insight into instructional needs and connects them to high-quality instructional materials and teaching strategies. New Tools for Scaffolding Comprehension have also been added.

For students, i-Ready features new, engaging math lessons for Grades 3–8 that provide strategic scaffolds and are specifically designed to motivate older learners. New vocabulary lessons for Grades 6–8 have also been added to teach vocabulary in the context of reading, provide repeated exposure to words, and prepare students for passages they will see in upcoming reading comprehension lessons. A major expansion of Spanish lessons in mathematics and reading allows for better support of Spanish-speaking learners. In i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, students can now access two eBooks on their Student Bookshelf to address prerequisite skills or accelerate learning.

Closed captioning for Grades K–8 lessons, new audio descriptions, expanded keyboard navigation meeting WCAG 2.0 AA criteria, and screen-reader support for Grades 3–8 reading lessons will make i-Ready more accessible to all students this coming school year and beyond.

To learn more about the new i-Ready updates for the 2022–2023 school year, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Programs/Whats-New-i-Ready.

More about i-Ready

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for Grades K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in reading and mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The program's Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic help students and teachers measure growth and engage together in data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continue throughout the year to help students address unfinished learning and access grade-level content.

All i-Ready district partners have ongoing access to Curriculum Associates' award-winning customer service. This includes dedicated support via the company's Customer Service team, professional development experts, account managers, sales representatives, and Technical Support team, as well as access to the free customer service portal.

Recently, i-Ready won a 2022 Tech & Learning ISTE Best of Show Award and a 2022 EdTech Digest Award. It was also recently named a CODiE Award finalist by the Software & Information Industry Association in the Personalized Learning Solution category.

Today, the award-winning i-Ready program serves more than 11 million students and approximately one-third of all students in Grades K–8 in the United States.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/i-Ready.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: Kati Elliott Charlotte Fixler

KEH Communications Curriculum Associates

(410) 975-9638 (978) 901-6066

Kati@kehcomm.com CFixler@cainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC