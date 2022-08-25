Massage Heights Signs Franchise Deal for Sarasota

Former Retreat Director Turns Franchisee to Offer Holistic Wellness Options

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a family-owned massage and wellness franchise, signed a new franchise agreement giving the Sarasota market future access to its resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. This will mark the fifth retreat within the state.

Kaitlyn and Jason Innes, husband and wife, are local residents. Kaitlyn is a licensed massage therapist who previously served as a Retreat Director for Massage Heights in the Florida market and has a background in sales. Jason will also be directly involved in the business with his 20-plus years in the mortgage industry.

"I've always had a passion for health and wellness and owned my own small massage therapy practice prior to becoming a retreat director," said franchisee Kaitlyn Innes. "There's fulfillment in helping people lead happy and healthier lives, and we're looking forward to delivering just that in the Sarasota area."

According to the 2022 Franchising Outlook report by the International Franchise Association, Florida was ranked one of the top 10 states for franchise growth. That same report forecasted the Southeast region to bring 231,453 total establishments by yearend, employing over 2.5 million workers and contributing $235.9 billion in output to the U.S. economy.

"With entrepreneurs like Kaitlyn who know how to best support members, massage therapists, and estheticians, we know the community with appreciate the personalized, therapeutic experiences," said CEO & President Susan Boresow. "Everything our retreats offer elevate overall wellness and with people living more health conscious than ever before, we're happy to support them."

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

