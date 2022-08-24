FlexCast takes its throne as Western CPE's new webcast super feature

Education provider jumpstarts the future of CPE with an exclusive, customer-forward platform

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The time of scheduling headaches and sacrificing more work time is over. Western CPE has launched its new Webcast platform super feature — FlexCast™.

We built FlexCast to be a cure for inconvenient CPE to help people get their time and sanity back.

FlexCast is now available and was created to be the "Most Convenient Way to CPE." With the new platform feature, customers can now eliminate the obstacles of rigid Webcast availability dates, fixed start and end times, and strict learning hours.

"We created FlexCast because our customers told us that when life happens, and their work needs to be done, their clients don't have much patience for their required Continuing Professional Education," said Executive VP of Revenue Nick Fuller.

With FlexCast, Webcast courses with two or more credits are now conveniently divided into discrete 50-minute segments with built-in compliance, tracking, and expert moderation elements. The viewer can now pause and resume any Western CPE Webcast, giving them the unique ability to take a multi-hour course over multiple days to account for life's realities. Additionally, it automatically tracks the engagement percentage and the credits earned for each course allowing for potential partial credit for each 50-minute segment completed.

FlexCast even features an updated Webcast user interface.

Carter Dillman, one of Western CPE's Web Developers, says he enjoyed updating the overall look of Webcasts to be even more user-friendly.

"I'm glad we were able to implement features beyond what is expected of Learning Websites with the new FlexCast platform," said Dillman. "I think customers will enjoy the increased freedom that allows them to work towards their CPE without having to dedicate multiple hours into their already busy schedules."

The Western CPE team has worked relentlessly on the release, which has created a bubbling excitement among all working at its Bozeman, Montana headquarters. The company's Revenue and Customer Success department have managed the initial and final developments to make this product — the first of its kind in the CPE industry.

Revenue Specialist Neal Coberly explains how working on "one of Western's most exciting product releases" illustrated Western CPE employees' passion for making its customers' lives easier.

"With FlexCast, I think our customers will appreciate and enjoy the untethering from traditional webcast CPE more than anything else. Purchasing FlexCast will allow our customers to reclaim their time, freedom, and sanity when it comes to CPE," Coberly stated.

Western CPE is on a mission to offer premium CPE in the most convenient way possible to help Tax, Accounting, and Financial Professionals get the CPE they need to stand out and stay on top without falling behind their education requirements.

The company's design and development experts will continue adding new features to the upgraded platform. Soon, FlexCast will allow customers to share, bookmark, comment, and take notes on what they learn in each course. By letting customers share their notes, comments, and ideas, Western CPE hopes to increase engagement and understanding.

Customers can experience FlexCast today. It's now available on the Western CPE website, and purchasers can celebrate the release with Western CPE by taking advantage of its current introductory sale price.

"We're thrilled about the launch of FlexCast, and we are happy to see its capabilities coming to our customers, partners, and State Society partnerships soon. We built FlexCast to be a cure for inconvenient CPE to help people get their time and sanity back. Join us today and experience FlexCast," stated Fuller.

WESTERN CPE IS A LEADER AND INNOVATOR IN THE CONTINUING PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION (CPE) INDUSTRY, FOCUSED ON TAX, ACCOUNTING, AND FINANCE.

If you want more information about this topic, please email Senior Brand Development Lead Enya Spicer at enya.spicer@westerncpe.com.

FlexCast is Western CPE's new Webcast platform add-on. Users can choose whether they want to add the convenience of FlexCast to their Webcast experience. (PRNewswire)

Western CPE-Logo (PRNewswire)

