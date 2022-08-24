Acer Broadens Eco-Conscious Vero Line with the Acer Chromebook Vero 514

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 features a chassis made with 30% PCR plastic and 90% recycled paper packaging

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 builds on Acer's Earthion mission and embraces the spirit of sustainability that leverages recycled and recyclable materials, packaging mostly made from recycled paper, and supports easier upgrades, repairs and recycling

Delivers first-rate performance powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors and features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display with 100% sRGB color range and 300 nits brightness

Durable MIL-STD 810H design and 10-hour battery supporting fast-charging

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Vero 514 is available with the business capabilities of ChromeOS unlocked

TAIPEI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer unveiled today the new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 – the first Chromebook in its line of eco-conscious Vero devices that reflects the company's commitment to sustainability by offering consumers and commercial customers more options that allow them to reduce their ecological footprint. The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 (CBV514-1H/T) features a thoughtful design that takes the entire product lifespan into consideration, since it is easy to upgrade, repair, disassemble and recycle. It also uses recycled materials in most areas of the product including 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in the chassis and 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps, 100% ocean-bound plastics on the touchpad surface and 90% recycled paper packaging.

"The simplicity, security and speed of Chromebooks are the ideal complements to our Vero line's focus on delivering powerful devices that keep an eye on the environment," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is the next step in embodying our Earthion mission by developing eco-friendlier products that have a positive ecological impact on our customers' businesses, homes and schools."

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle

The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 broadly integrates the use of PCR plastic with 30% in its chassis and screen bezel, and 50% in the keycaps and speakers. In addition, the Chromebook contributes to the reduction of plastic waste in the ocean as it uses ocean-bound plastics in its internal fan housing and on its OceanGlass™ touchpad, which provides a sleek, glass-like texture and responsive tactile feeling.

The new Chromebook was especially designed for an extended product lifespan to minimize environmental impact. Making repairs and upgrades to the memory and storage are now simplified with the use of standard screws on the bottom cover. The unique exterior features a paint-free chassis with a cobblestone gray finish and a display panel which is 99% recyclable. The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 has a life-extending impact-resistant exterior that meets MIL-STD 810H[1] testing standards, a reinforced design that protects it from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches).

Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Delivers Strong Performance

Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and featuring Intel® Iris® Xe graphics[2], the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 tackles collaboration, productivity and entertainment needs. The fast-charging battery keeps customers powered longer throughout the day as the Chromebook can charge up to 50% of its 10-hour battery life[3] in just 30 minutes.

The 14-inch full HD anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass display – available on the touchscreen option – boasts 300 nits brightness and a wide 100% sRGB color range, providing a more vibrant and compelling viewing experience. The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 sports a thin bezel design that delivers an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio. The full HD flare-reducing webcam and DTS audio with Smart Amplifier provides high-quality video conferencing on the new Chromebook.

Designed for creating and connecting, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 features fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E and connects to a range of devices and displays. It also provides charging capabilities through its port selection, including two USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A and HDMI.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Vero 514

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Vero 514 equips enterprise users with various ChromeOS business capabilities, empowering employees at green-minded organizations, call centers, healthcare organizations and other businesses with greater operating efficiency and productivity. The Chromebook Enterprise Vero 514 ships with the business capabilities of ChromeOS unlocked, including advanced security, reporting and insights, scalable cloud-based management and zero-touch enrollment.

Recyclable Packaging Further Reduces Environmental Impact

The packaging uses recyclable material to help minimize environmental waste. The box is made from 90% recycled paper, while the notebook bag and keyboard sheet are made from 100% recycled plastic. The adapter sleeve is made from paper, instead of using the traditional plastic bag. Once the Chromebook is set up for use, the device's inner packaging can be transformed into a multi-purpose triangular laptop stand or be used for other household or office functions[4].

Full line of Eco-Minded Acer Vero products

The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is the latest addition to Acer's Vero line which includes Aspire Vero laptops, Veriton Vero All-In-One, Vero monitors, Vero projector, and Vero branded accessories, including a mouse and keyboard.

Acer Earthion

The Vero lineup of products was initiated under the Earthion initiative, Acer's mission to leverage its strengths, supply chain partners, customers and employees to develop innovative and integrated solutions to help tackle environmental issues for a more sustainable future. Earthion's objectives include Acer's RE100 commitment to source 100% renewable energy by 2035, more eco-friendly product designs, and the reduction of Acer's supply chain carbon footprint.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 (CBV514-1H/T) laptop will be available in the United States in October, starting at USD 499.99; in EMEA in November starting at EUR 599.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F. MIL-STD 810G/H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty. [2] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability. [3] Battery life may vary depending on model and configuration. Based on Google power_LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration (including storage capacity, RAM capacity, processor in use, display type and resolution, etc.), applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features. [4] Suggested for static use (such as video conferencing, viewing videos, etc.).

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

