Unified Compliance secures strategic investment from Allomer Capital

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Compliance (UC), the industry leader assisting businesses with Governance, Risk, and Compliance processes and auditing, has received a strategic growth investment from Allomer Capital.

"We weren't looking for any investor - we were looking for the right strategic investor, and we found that in Allomer"

While compliance is a top priority for every organization, companies are challenged to manage risk and ensure compliance with all relevant rules, regulations, policies, and other requirements across numerous sets of regulations and policies, multiple organizations, and different systems and platforms. Failure or inability to demonstrate success can lead to massive fines and, in some cases, project halts and even business shutdowns.

"We weren't looking for any investor - we were looking for the right strategic investor, and we found that in Allomer Capital. They provide the strategic partnership and shared vision necessary to help us grow our API Gateway business," says UC CEO Dorian Cougias.

Unified Compliance and Allomer Capital have combined forces to create a comprehensive, easy-to-use framework for regulatory automation. The Common Controls framework is a comprehensive set of policies, standards, procedures, and controls that provides an all-inclusive solution for compliance management. In addition, with the upcoming launch of their new API Gateway, set to release later this year, they continue to ease the burden of risk and compliance professionals. The UC team's new API gateway and other Compliance as Code resources can be found at https://complianceascode.net.

"Due to the UCF's critical role in the GRC world, we are investing to strengthen their core team with additional industry experience and exceptional talent to continue to position the company for rapid growth as their API gateway and additional tools are released," said Steve Chang, Managing Partner of Allomer Capital Group.

About Allomer Capital Group

Allomer Capital Group is a private investment firm that invests flexible, long-term capital in partnership with leading industry executives to help companies accelerate growth and maximize potential. Allomer Capital is a partnership between Mr. Steve Chang and Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC, the privately held investment company for Louis M. Bacon, Founder and CEO of Moore Capital Management, LP. Allomer's founder, Steve Chang, has led investments totaling over $1.2 billion of capital across more than 25 companies in sectors such as technology, technology-enabled services, healthcare and media.

About Unified Compliance

Unified Compliance (UC) provides the world's most vetted compliance framework and supporting APIs to the Global 2000. Their Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®) is the world's most extensive library of over 1000 interdependent regulatory compliance documents and the world's only commercially accessible Unified Compliance Framework (UCF). AWS, Verizon, Google, JPMorgan, NASA, US Treasury, and hundreds of other organizations across industries rely on UC's multi-patented processes and application programming interface (API). The UCF incorporates artificial and augmented intelligence to simplify, strengthen, and support compliance processes, ensuring greater ease of attestation and compliance success. Unified Compliance's logical, scientific approach to compliance simplifies the process. It helps compliance professionals gather the evidence they need to prove compliance in the most cost-efficient method available on the market. Detailed information is at https://www.unifiedcompliance.com.

