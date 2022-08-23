Third Generation Family-Owned Sangiacomo Vineyards Celebrates 95 Years of Farming in Sonoma County

SONOMA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma.

The Sangiacomo family's roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.

The original Eden Dale property, now known as the Sangiacomo family "Home Ranch," is the heart and soul of the family business. It's where the second and third generations of the family learned the value of stewardship and sustainability, and where, 95 years later, they continue their long-standing tradition in farming. The 110-acre Home Ranch is also home to the Sangiacomo Family Wines tasting room, where visitors can taste small-lot Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon wines from the family's historic vineyards, while gaining insight into the history of the family and the land they've farmed for nearly a century.

"When my brother Mike, sister Mia and I reflect on 95 years of farming, commitment, passion, and family heritage come to mind," says Steve Sangiacomo, third-generation partner. "From the progression of growing pears to wine grapes, three generations have worked side-by-side and have shared the vision to seek opportunity, take risks, and evolve our family business. We would not be where we are today without the knowledge and values we learned from our grandparents, parents, uncles, and aunt. It's an honor to continue our family's agricultural journey, planting the seeds to enable future generations to build upon this legacy."

To celebrate this near-century milestone, the Sangiacomos are releasing the remaining amounts of their Home Ranch Chardonnay from their library, including the inaugural 2016 vintage, along with many of their other exclusive estate bottlings. All are available at the Sangiacomo Home Ranch tasting room, located two miles south of the Sonoma Plaza.

As multigenerational Sonoma farmers with roots tracing back to 1927, the Sangiacomo family have continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards. Widely recognized as leading growers in California, the Sangiacomos also make estate wines for their own label, Sangiacomo Family Wines. A true family business with over 50 years of grape growing experience, they bring unparalleled knowledge and expertise, and lead with a commitment to quality and authenticity in all areas of operations. Working with acclaimed winemaker James MacPhail, the family produces limited quantities of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon wines that express the character of the land they've farmed for 95 years, and hope to call home, for generations. For more information, visit www.sangiacomowines.com.

