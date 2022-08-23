Tegra Medical Expands Costa Rica Manufacturing Operations With New Building

Consolidation of metals manufacturing footprint and expansion of clean room molding and assembly.

FRANKLIN, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegra Medical, a leading contract manufacturer of medical devices and a member of SFS, which is headquartered in Heerbrugg Switzerland, today announced it is expanding its manufacturing operations in Costa Rica with the purchase of a new building.

Tegra Medical's new building is located near its two current buildings in the CF Free Zone in La Aurora de Heredia, Costa Rica, an area where many of the country's life sciences businesses are located.

The 85,000-square-foot building will allow the company to consolidate its metals manufacturing footprint. This will enable it to expand clean room molding and assembly operations in its nearby locations.

"The new building and subsequent remodeling are part of a $13 million investment in our Costa Rica operations, qualifying it as a "mega-project" in the Costa Rican Free Zone system," said Sean Mikus, General Manager of Tegra Medical in Costa Rica. "The completion of this project will give us a total of 135,000 square feet of manufacturing space in this country."

"Tegra Medical is committed to its operations in Costa Rica," added Walter Kobler, Tegra Medical CEO. "We appreciate the country's great stability, highly educated workforce, proximity to U.S. markets, and efficient operations. It's an attractive location to support the global requirements of major medical device manufacturers."

About Tegra Medical

Known as the company that brings medical devices to life, Tegra Medical is focused exclusively on the medical device industry, providing true end-to-end solutions from prototyping to full production, and from complex components to finished medical devices. Offering a wide range of manufacturing technologies, the company creates devices used in cutting-edge procedures for leading medical device companies. Tegra Medical has ISO 13485 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Costa Rica. Tegra Medical is a member of SFS.

