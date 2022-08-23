MIT Technology Review to host ClimateTech October 12-13, in-person and online

MIT Technology Review's launches ClimateTech — a new event to explore the technology, policy, and societal changes that will transform the economy for a sustainable future.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New for 2022, MIT Technology Review will host its inaugural ClimateTech conference October 12-13 in person at MIT and online. Complementing the esteemed EmTech event series, this program takes a solutions-oriented look at how to address climate change through technology, policy, and societal changes.

ClimateTech (PRNewswire)

The two-day program focuses on a range of topics, including the latest in clean energy generation and transportation, developing a food-secure future, hyper-local urban solutions, and more. We'll explore:

Energy Matters | Technology is a critical mechanism to bend the emissions curve down and provide clean energy to feed our insatiable need for power. New technologies, policies, and strategies have emerged to deliver clean energy while maintaining market competitiveness.

Systems Change, Not Climate Change | Climate change is a global problem with many interconnected and collectively essential solutions. None is a silver bullet. We examine the multitude of ways individuals and organizations can make sustainable changes to decarbonize the economy.

Attendees will have access to mainstage presentations, thought-provoking interviews, and live Q&A sessions and will walk away with strategies and ahead-of-the-curve insights on how businesses can meet their net-zero commitments while improving market competitiveness. The in-person experience takes place at the renowned MIT Media Lab and includes onsite networking, receptions with speakers and other VIPs, and an exclusive open house at the MIT City Science lab. All participants will have access to an online event platform for live-streamed content, videos on demand, and interactive discussions.

For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities, visit climatetechmit.com.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT Technology Review