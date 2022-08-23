Fireblocks Will Host SPARK '22, Its Inaugural User & Ecosystem Conference

Experts from the world's leading digital asset companies gather in Barcelona to standardize industry best practices and unlock the next wave of blockchain innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks (www.fireblocks.com), the award-winning provider of digital asset and crypto technology, announced today it will be hosting its inaugural user and ecosystem conference, SPARK '22 , in Barcelona from September 10-12. The three-day sold-out event will bring together experts from Ernst & Young, Checkout.com, BNP Paribas, WorldPay, WisdomTree, eToro, Aave and more to define industry best practices, discuss strategies for future-proofing digital asset businesses, and explore the tools that will empower the next wave of digital asset innovation and adoption.

Fireblocks User Conference SPARK '22 #digitalassets #web3 #NFTs #DeFi #GameFi #payments #tokenization #selfcustody #directcustody (PRNewswire)

SPARK '22 will feature dynamic panel discussions and workshops that focus on addressing the challenges, solutions and applications of tokenization, payments, DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 development. Headlining sessions will include How to Prepare for the Next Wave in Crypto Trading; Ways to Thrive and Survive in DeFi in 2023; Bringing Tokenization to Life in a Highly Regulated Environment; Building Crypto Risk Management Frameworks; and more. Participants will gain mastery of the Fireblocks' platform and engage with fellow leaders in the digital asset space, enabling them to maximize the full potential of the modern technology stack and stay ahead of emerging trends.

"As a pioneer of MPC technology in crypto, Fireblocks has had the privilege of working alongside thousands of customers to develop some of the most groundbreaking solutions being used to secure the digital asset and crypto space today. As such, some of the world's most recognized institutions as well as cutting-edge startups leverage Fireblocks technology to support their digital asset operations and infrastructure," said Michael Shaulov, CEO & Co-founder of Fireblocks. "With SPARK, we're bringing together the best and most forward-thinking players in the space to address real-world challenges, define and standardize best-in-class practices, and prepare for the next chapter of Web3, tokenization and payments. As the digital asset industry enters a new phase of maturity, it is time for us to separate the hype from reality so that industry players can set themselves up for success in 2023 and beyond."

This year's headlining speakers includes:

Joe McGrady , Director & Head of Operations, Galaxy Digital

Wayne Hughes , Head of Digital Assets, BNP Paribas

Jess Houlgrave , Crypto GTM & Strategy, Checkout.com

Chen Zur , Blockchain Practice Leader, Ernst & Young

Jay Clayton , Fireblocks Regulatory Advisor and Former Chairman of the SEC

Nabil Manji, SVP/GM, Head of Crypto & Web3, WorldPay

Stani Kulechov, Founder & CEO, Aave

Benjamin Dean , Director, Digital Assets, WisdomTree

Omri Ross , Chief Blockchain Officer, eToro

Melvin Deng , CEO, QCP Capital

John Conneely , Director, Co-Head of Institutional Custody, Genesis

Pedro Gomes , Co-founder, WalletConnect, and many more.

As part of its inaugural conference, Fireblocks will be presenting the first Fireblocks Network Awards, highlighting some of the most prolific and innovative users leveraging the Fireblocks Network. The awards will be presented in a special ceremony during the conference.

To see the full conference agenda, please visit https://www.fireblocks-spark22.com/agenda

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,500 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $3 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Fireblocks) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fireblocks