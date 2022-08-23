BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES MICHELE GHEE AS PRESIDENT OF MULTICULTURAL ADVERTISING

Veteran Advertising and Branding Executive to Lead and Implement Allen Media Group's Multicultural Advertising and Branding Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Michele Ghee to the position of President of Multicultural Advertising. In this newly-created role, Ghee will help AMG's senior advertising and marketing executives to strategically work with brands for significant partnerships with the AMG portfolio, including theGrio digital, broadcast, and television network platforms, as well as the HBCU GO streaming app and the global HBCU GO sports network. Ghee is based at the AMG offices in New York City.

Michele Ghee, President of Multicultural Advertising, Allen Media Group (PRNewswire)

Ghee comes to AMG from her most recent position as CEO of Ebony and Jet, and has managed more than a billion dollars in revenue for some of the world's largest media companies while holding senior executive positions at The Weather Channel, CNN, A&E, The History Channel and BET Networks. While at BET Networks, Ghee created and ran the first and only network for Black women: BET Her. Ghee has received numerous honors such as the Multichannel News Wonder Women award, the She Runs It Working Mother of the Year award, the ADCOLOR Change Agent award, and the American Advertising Federation Mosaic Role Model of the Year award. Ghee has authored three books – STRATECHIC: LIFE AND CAREER WINNING STRATEGIES FOR WOMEN, STRATECHIC 2.0: HER PLAN. HER POWER, HER PURPOSE and SUCCESS ON YOUR TERMS. Ghee received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Golden Gate University, from which she later received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

"I believe Michele Ghee is an excellent sales executive and a great addition to the Allen Media Group family as President of Multicultural Advertising, where she will be valuable in helping to lead our multicultural advertising and other strategic branding initiatives," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Michele will play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its expansion of advertising revenue, and execute on the large number of branding and marketing opportunities in front of us."

"I look forward to contributing to Byron Allen's legacy of economic inclusion for communities of color by working with brands for meaningful partnerships," said Michele Ghee, AMG's President of Multicultural Advertising. "Holding the marketplace accountable to a 15 percent investment commitment for Black-owned media is a very important ongoing campaign. In addition, I truly appreciate Byron Allen's unwavering commitment to America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities now featured regularly on HBCU GO, the HBCU GO sports network, and theGrio platforms."

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

For more information, visit:

www.entertainmentstudios.com

. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Media Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group