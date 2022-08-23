AvAir Invests in Sustainability Efforts

Aviation Industry Leader Collaborates with WM
CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, an inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, is proud to announce it is now working with WM to improve its sustainability efforts. WM is the leading environmental service and solutions provider in North America and will provide an extensive evaluation and recommendations on how AvAir can improve its operations to reduce its environmental impact.
"From how we serve our customers and employees to how our operations are run on a daily basis, we are always trying to improve our processes and services," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "Assessing our operations to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impacts is something my team and I care deeply about. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the sustainability team at WM."
AvAir is headquartered in Chandler, Ariz. with operations in Dublin, Ireland. It has been named the Supplier of the Year for 2021 and 2022 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award.
AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.
About AvAir
