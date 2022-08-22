TOMMY BAHAMA AND SAMSARA LUGGAGE ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

Choice products from Samsara Luggage to launch in select Tommy Bahama stores and on tommybahama.com in the fall of 2022. The partnership marks Tommy Bahama's strategic expansion into the luggage category and Samsara's entry into the brick-and-mortar space.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML), maker of innovative travel products, today announced that they will partner with iconic island lifestyle brand, Tommy Bahama (NYSE: OXM) to offer select products from its newly launched Tag Smart Collection both in-store and online. Tommy Bahama will add Samsara's Tag Smart Carry-on to its website in September and in select stores later in Fall 2022. The Tag Smart Carry-on is combined with the Apple AirTag, allowing travelers to easily track their suitcase using the Find My app on their iPhone. In addition, Samsara's Weekender Bag will also be added to the Tommy Bahama site as a travel accessory that coordinates with the Tag Smart Carry-on.

Tommy Bahama will carry Samsara’s Tag Smart Carry-on combined with the Apple AirTag online and in select stores. (PRNewswire)

"Innovation, workmanship and above all quality are synonymous with the Tommy Bahama brand. It is for this reason we value our partnership with Samsara Luggage and look forward to offering it to our guests," says Chrisann Furciato, SVP of Licensing for Tommy Bahama.

"We are thrilled to partner with a like-minded brand that stays on the forefront of consumer trends in the travel industry," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO, Samsara Luggage. "In the wake of an increase in reports of lost luggage across the globe, the Tag Smart suitcase can offer their community of travel enthusiasts the right luggage to make their next trip more effortless. Tommy Bahama aligns seamlessly with the Samsara brand, and we are optimistic that this will be a successful and lasting partnership."

Samsara Luggage launched its Tag Smart Collection and coordinating travel products in April 2022. The Tag Smart Carry-on is combined with the Apple AirTag, which uses a Bluetooth signal to map a suitcase's precise location. The suitcase features an interior compartment that secures the device from within. The suitcase's durable aluminum frame and TSA-approved combination locks keep the AirTag protected from any outside tampering. The Tag Smart Device is included with the suitcase.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara," "Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam leverages the Company's established digital assets and manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer additional consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About Tommy Bahama:

Tommy Bahama is part of Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM). Established in August 1992, with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Tommy Bahama is the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories and a home furnishings and décor collection. The company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 21 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on TommyBahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. For more information, please visit www.tommybahama.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022 (the "SEC"), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

