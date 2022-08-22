Celebrating Art in all its Forms: the WALK OF ARTS FESTIVAL

INVERNESS, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Florida tattoo studio Twistid Ink knows that art is more than just a hobby – it's a way of life, and wanted to bring this concept to their local community in the most exciting way possible: with an inclusive art and music festival.

The Walk of Arts is a FREE event taking place on September 3rd in Liberty Park, Inverness, Florida. Featuring a full day of entertainment, the Walk of Arts Festival is being headlined by 80s pop star Tiffany and will host a youth sidewalk chalk competition with over $4,200 in prizes. (PRNewswire)

The Walk of Arts is a full-day event taking place on September 3rd, 2022, in Liberty Park, Inverness, Florida. Featuring a sidewalk chalk competition for children aged 5-18, over 30 retail and food vendors, a gaming center, a performing arts space, and a cosplay meet and greet area, this event has a little something for everyone of all ages.

And, of course, let's not forget the music line-up!

Adding to the event's flair, the Walk of Arts features a full-day music lineup with local, regional, and international artists! Gracing the WOA stage will be CHS Breez', Taking Anderson, Gypsy Sparrow, Shawn Scheller & the Contenders, Actual Bank Robbers, and Kind Villain. International superstar Tiffany will be closing out the show with her hit single "I Think We're Alone Now" and other songs from her latest albums.

This is an event you won't want to miss!

The event is free to attend. Registration for the youth sidewalk chalk competition is free but does have to be completed in advance. Chalk is provided upon check-in, and drawings have to meet the theme: Citrus County Wildlife. Over $4,200 in prizes are available for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each age category. Prizes for Most Creative and Best Use of Color will also be given out.

"To expose the local youths to professional artists of varied forms, we decided to have the competition judged by both award-winning local judges and two celebrity artists," Elisha Belden, owner of Twistid Ink, states. "Aaron Is and Robbie Ripoll from Paramount Network's popular show, Ink Master, will join us as judges and be available to meet with the junior contestants throughout the day."

The Walk of Arts is a free event to attend and is suitable for all ages. Kicking off at 10 am for

general attendees, this event is open to the general public. So join us for this incredible, one-of-a-kind event celebrating arts of all forms right here in Citrus County!

To check out the lineup or register a child, click on over to www.twistidink.com/woa .

Media Contact: Elisha Belden at info@twistidink.com

