THE NEW POWERHOUSE OF K-POP ENHYPEN ANNOUNCE 1st JAPANESE STUDIO ALBUM "SADAME"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new powerhouse of K-pop NHYPEN will release "SADAME," their first studio album in Japanese, on Friday, November 18th, via UMe. The physical U.S. pre-order is now available, HERE.

The album features ten tracks including Japanese versions of six of the group's Korean hits, plus their Japanese hits, "Always" and "Forget Me Not," and a brand new Japanese original song (song title TBA). It also contains "Polaroid Love" as a bonus track (only for CD). New Japanese versions are "Blessed-Cursed [Japanese Ver.] from their 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION: ANSWER, which debuted at No. 14 on Billboard 200, and "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) [Japanese Ver.]" from their 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 which was released last month.

In addition to the Standard (1CD) version, which will include 1 sticker sheet, 1 trading card (1 of 14 types / randomly enclosed in the first pressing only), and there will also be limited edition versions of "SADAME." Limited Edition A (1CD + 1DVD + Photobook) is encased in a slip case with a 60 pages photobook (A concept) and the DVD contains music video and footage from cover photoshoot. Limited Edition B (1CD + 1DVD + Photobook) is also encased in a slip case with 60 pages photobook (B concept) and the DVD contains music video and making of the video. Both Limited Edition A and Limited Edition B will come with 1 lyric poster, 1 trading card (1 of 7 types / randomly enclosed), and 1 sticker sheet.

To this day, ENHYPEN have amassed tens of millions of streams and attracted an audience of 35 million-plus across social media (as of Aug. 18, 2022) and they are notably signed to BELIFT LAB—a joint venture between HYBE Corp. and CJ ENM.

ENHYPEN will kick off their 1st world tour in September and it includes 6 cities in the U.S. in October. Stay tuned for more from ENHYPEN as they continue to connect to listeners worldwide.

Track List:

Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) [Japanese Ver.] Blessed-Cursed [Japanese Ver.] *Song Title TBA (Japanese Original Song) Tamed-Dashed [Japanese Ver.] Drunk-Dazed [Japanese Ver.] Given-Taken [Japanese Ver.] Always Let Me In (20 CUBE) [Japanese Ver.] Forget me Not Polaroid Love [bonus track]

Limited Edition A (CD + DVD + Photobook)

DVD contains "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) [ Japanese Ver.] Music Video and making of the cover photo.

60-page photobook (A concept)

Slipcase / digipack

1 lyric poster

1 trading card [A] (1 of 7 types / randomly enclosed)

1 sticker sheet

Limited Edition B (CD + DVD + Photobook)

DVD contains "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) [ Japanese Ver.] Music Video and making of Music Video

60-page photobook (B concept)

Slipcase / digipack

1 lyric poster

1 trading card [B] (1 of 7 types / randomly enclosed)

1 sticker sheet

Standard Edition (CD)

20-page booklet

Regular jewel case

1 trading card [C&D concept] (1 of 14 types / randomly enclosed) in the first pressing only

1 sticker sheet

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with the 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the highest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year. Within a year of debut, the septet truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021 not only debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, but also earned them the "Million-Seller" title with over 1.1M copies sold (as of October 2021) according to Korea's Gaon Monthly Album Chart. Less than a year later, the record-breakers became double "Million-Seller" artists when their 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1, released in July 2022, sold over 1.2M copies within the first week. As a result, ENHYPEN proved themselves as the new powerhouse of K-pop becoming the first K-pop group in history to possess two "Million-Seller" albums in the shortest amount of time since debut. Armed with authentic stories in their music and versatility in their visuals, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

