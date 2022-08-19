SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the leading social trading exchange, is actively hiring for roles across its offices despite the current market downturn, with more than 200 positions looking to be filled globally.

BingX Increases Global Workforce Despite Crypto Winter (PRNewswire)

Among some of the positions open are PR managers, product development, customer service and affiliates in Germany, South Korea, Turkey, Japan, Vietnam, Russia, and Spain. For comparison, since the beginning of Q2 2022, the crypto market has been on a downward trend and this has led many companies to either freeze hiring or worse, begin headcount reductions.

For BingX, it has been steady growth and progress despite market volatility. The overall market sentiments have not deterred them enhancing its offerings and ensuring the ever-changing needs of its users are met. In fact, BingX is proud to have been one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges offering USDC futures and has reached over 3 million users worldwide.

"BingX will accelerate its growth, even amidst such challenging times. We have always hired carefully and will continue to do so. This so-called crypto winter presents a rare chance for us to tap on some of the industry's best talents and we will leverage on that," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director, BingX

BingX spans across diverse markets and a global community of users. Moving forward, BingX will continue to expand its global workforce strategically to further position itself as the leading social trading exchange.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a crypto copy trading exchange that offers spot, derivatives, and copy trading services to more than 100 countries worldwide with over 3 million users. BingX connects users with expert traders and the platform in a safe, simple, and transparent way. BingX also allows free demo trade for users who are new to investing in Crypto.

For Partners, visit BingX partnerships and Bitcoin affiliate program

Visit BingX at: https://bingx.com/en-us/

(PRNewsfoto/BingX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BingX