Doug Lawler Promoted to President & COO at Continental Resources

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) today announced Doug Lawler is being promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Doug joined Continental in February as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President following three decades in the oil and gas industry.

"Since joining Continental in February, Doug has provided strong complementary leadership and is making a stellar impact on our already strong operations. Doug exemplifies our 'culture of the possible' daily with his positive, can-do approach that is among the best in the business. His extensive industry experience and capabilities will continue to play a key role in the success of our company," said Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer.

"Doug has seamlessly fit in with our culture and has demonstrated a strong support for the development of our team. He has a breadth of knowledge in all of our basins and is an exceptional leader in the way that he builds relationships and teams," said Harold Hamm, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"It's an honor to step into this role for such an incredible company, with a 55-year track record of industry leadership, innovation, and success. I am excited for the future of Continental and grateful to work with our talented employees and leadership team," said Lawler.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is among the top independent oil and natural gas companies in the nation, with premier assets in four world class basins. Continental is the largest leaseholder and producer in the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company is also the largest leaseholder and producer in Oklahoma, with significant positions in the SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin, and it is the second largest leaseholder in the Powder River Basin, and tenth largest in the Permian Basin.

With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2022, the Company will celebrate 55 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

