Datadog Announces Return of Dash Conference to New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the details of Dash , its annual conference. The conference will take place over two days on Tuesday, October 18, and Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Javits Center North in New York City.

Engineering and product leaders from the world's most innovative organizations—including Google, The New York Times, Toyota, Shopify, Paypal, Secureworks and more—will present across more than 40 sessions, highlighting best practices for DevOps and security teams. Attendees will also have exclusive access to over 20 workshops to learn new skills for monitoring technology stacks and breaking down silos between teams.

Datadog started Dash in 2018 as an annual conference about building and scaling the next generation of applications, infrastructure and technical teams. The two-day event includes thought leaders across development, security and operations teams who are taking their systems and organizations to the next level of velocity, performance, reliability and scale. Dash features a mix of speaking sessions, hands-on labs and certification training, as well as opportunities for attendees to make new connections and exchange ideas.

"Dash brings together experts, partners and thought leaders from the world's most innovative companies to discuss what's next in DevOps, security and cloud technologies," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "The conference provides a great opportunity for individuals and teams to connect with one another about how they are building and scaling their systems. We are excited to welcome back in-person audiences to join us in New York for two days of learning and networking."

Event Highlights include:

40+ Breakout Sessions : Learn best practices for scaling observability, shifting monitoring left, improving UX and securing cloud-native applications, all from industry thought leaders.

20+ Hands-on Workshops : Participate in advanced technical workshops covering a wide range of topics and levels of expertise, including security, Kubernetes, serverless, performance and frontend monitoring.

On-site Certification Exams : Grow your skills and advance your career with Datadog certifications at Dash.

Datadog Partner Summit: Partners have the opportunity to learn about the latest investments in the Datadog Partner Network (DPN) and preview Datadog's partner plans for the year ahead.

In addition to the in-person event, the keynote session will be available via livestream. For more information about the conference, visit the Dash 2022 website ( https://www.dashcon.io ) and follow the latest announcements on Twitter (@dashconio).

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

