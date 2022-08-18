BIRKENSTOCK EXAMINES THE FUTURE OF HEALTHY FEET WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE SECOND EPISODE OF THE PAID CONTENT CAMPAIGN "UGLY FOR A REASON" ON NYT.COM

BIRKENSTOCK EXAMINES THE FUTURE OF HEALTHY FEET WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE SECOND EPISODE OF THE PAID CONTENT CAMPAIGN "UGLY FOR A REASON" ON NYT.COM

"Finding Our Feet," produced by T Brand Studio, explores the intricate relationship between our feet and body and the importance of foot health

LINZ, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ugly for a Reason" – the three-part video documentary created by BIRKENSTOCK to shine a light on the marvels of the human foot and educate audiences worldwide on the importance of foot health, returns today with its second episode, "Finding Our Feet." The second installment takes an in-depth look at the future of foot health, through the lens of BIRKENSTOCK's heritage in orthopedics. Produced by T Brand, the content studio of New York Time Advertising, the ad campaign is available on nytimes.com, BIRKENSTOCK.COM and all other online channels of the iconic brand and inventor of the footbed.

In the tradition of training courses from master shoemaker Konrad Birkenstock in the 1920s, "Finding Our Feet" explores the intricate relationship between our feet and body and how the choice of footwear impacts everything from our posture to our limbs. The episode opens with inspiring footage of world-renowned ballet soloist Romany Pajdak dancing en pointe, a form of expression that involves the whole body. As a ballet dancer, feet are Romany's main vehicle of expression – and the foundation of her professional career – and she takes viewers along on her journey of finding and understanding her feet through dance. Additionally, the episode features expert advice from Samantha Tross, the first black female orthopedic surgeon in the United Kingdom. Drawing from her experience treating athletes and special conditions, Samantha illuminates on the importance of foot shape, position and addressing foot conditions.

Oliver Reichert, CEO of the BIRKENSTOCK Group: "The second episode of "Ugly for a Reason" details the higher purpose BIRKENSTOCK has served for almost two and half centuries: foot health. Feet are the foundation of our entire body, allowing us to stand, walk and run. Every day we depend on our feet to take us where we want to go - without asking ourselves what we are putting our feet through and how to maintain foot health. Our goal with this campaign is to continue the important conversation around foot health and healthy footwear to empower consumers to make better-informed choices."

Episode three ("Stepping into the Details") will investigate why functional design, quality and responsibility are important for foot health. The third and last episode of the documentary will premiere mid October 2022.

Links:

https://www.nytimes.com/paidpost/birkenstock/finding-our-feet.html

https://www.birkenstock.com/us/ugly-for-a-reason/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852131/Birkenstock_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG