Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce for Seventh Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. It is the seventh consecutive year that Salesforce has earned the recognition.

Salesforce was recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant report based on its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision."

"There is no shortage of digital shoppers in today's world," said Scot Gillespie, GM of Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "We believe Commerce Cloud empowers businesses to build the flexible, personalized commerce experiences that these shoppers want across every touch point on a highly trusted and scalable platform."

Gartner defines a digital commerce platform as "the core technology that enables customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and usually self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make buying decisions and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment."

Commerce Cloud helps companies around the world build a personalized experience around their customers across every channel — all with a secure, trusted, and highly scalable platform that allows for the flexibility needed to adapt to market shifts.

Businesses grow on Commerce Cloud because it's a complete platform built for the entire connected customer journey, offering AI capabilities, a 360 degree view of every customer, the Salesforce partner ecosystem, and more. These features, along with integrations with Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, Order Management, Salesforce Payments, and Experience Cloud, offer businesses better personalization, marketing, content management, customer service, and last mile capabilities that help them drive loyalty at every touchpoint throughout the shopper's journey.

In the last year, Commerce Cloud also unveiled Commerce Marketplace following its acquisition of Atonit, expanded Commerce for Social offerings , and released Composable Storefront . Additionally, Salesforce added to its B2B commerce offerings with Einstein AI recommendations and additional D2C functionality, and introduced new Order Management innovations

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Jason Daigler, Mike Lowndes, Yanna Dharmasthira, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, and Aditya Vasudevan, 10 Aug 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM ), visit: www.salesforce.com .

