LUNGevity Launches New Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Gateway

The specialized resource offers patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and their caregivers access to treatment information, informative webinars, the latest scientific news, and a supportive community

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, has launched the Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Gateway . This new resource completes the suite of six Patient Gateways , where lung cancer survivors can access relevant information tailored to their specific subtype. Small cell lung cancer accounts for 15% of all lung cancers and is often diagnosed in people with a history of smoking. The Gateway allows survivors to locate specialists and resources more easily. The Patient Gateway also features information on treatment options and the ability to connect with a community of fellow survivors and their caregivers.

"Due to the aggressive nature of small cell lung cancer, it is especially important that survivors have access to accurate information and breaking news regarding treatment options and new clinical trials," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "We hope that patients and their caregivers are empowered by the information they find on the Patient Gateway and can use what they learn to be active decision-makers in their treatment."

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Gateway is a user-friendly and easily accessible information portal that offers the latest medical updates and practical resources for patients and their caregivers. The Gateway, available at sclc.lungevity.org, provides visitors with information about the disease and how it is treated. Visitors can also find a specialist, join a variety of patient and caregiver communities, explore clinical trial options, and read up-to-the-minute, curated news and trends. Each individual Gateway features expert webinars and blogs, patient and caregiver stories, and quarterly newsletters.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Gateway joins the EGFR, KRAS, ALK, Rare Mutations and Fusions, and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) platforms at gateway.lungevity.org .

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Gateway is supported by generous sponsorships from AstraZeneca, EMD Serono, Genentech, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer. The foundation works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, and to ensure that patients have access to these advances. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity provides information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live better and longer lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 17 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 236,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives in the United States than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only about 23% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it is caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

