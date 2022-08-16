Crown Laboratories Ranks 1305 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Crown Achieves the List for the 9th Time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that Crown is No. 1305 on its 2022 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Crown is again honored to be included on the list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

"To make this list for the ninth time is just remarkable and is recognition of our global workforce efforts," said Jeff Bedard, Crown's President and CEO. "Our team continuously outperforms expectations, resulting in our ability to leverage significant business opportunities that lead to product portfolio and revenue growth. We are committed to skin science for life, bringing innovation and best in class technology to the market. It is because of our amazing employees and loyal customers that we find ourselves again a member of the Inc. 5000 list today."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.