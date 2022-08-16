American Business Joins Integrity to Innovate Insurance Offerings for High-Net-Worth Clientele

One of the country's most prestigious boutique life insurance firms looks to the future by tapping into Integrity's broad suite of resources and services designed to enhance growth

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired American Business, one of the nation's leading providers of life insurance products to high-net-worth clients. As part of the acquisition, Alan Grad, Chairman and CEO of American Business, and Bruce Mesner, President of American Business, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"American Business has a highly regarded team who not only bring innovative solutions but a personal touch to affluent clients and their advisors," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By joining Integrity, American Business can access stronger technology and a wide range of best-in-class resources, as well as the economies of scale that come from joining our fast-growing organization. We're honored to welcome Alan, Bruce and the entire American Business team to the Integrity family as they join in our broad mission to holistically protect the life, health and wealth of American consumers."

Founded in 1967, American Business serves as a sophisticated and caring life insurance resource for the agents, advisors and managers of high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm employs a "two-client" philosophy of meeting the estate and personal insurance planning needs of its affluent clients through their advisors. American Business currently serves 35,000 clients with more than $60 billion in coverage. Its respected management team holds leadership roles in national life insurance organizations and brings extensive experience providing thought leadership to the affluent advisor marketplace.

"From an early stage in my career, I saw how insurance could positively impact families' lives during a difficult time," said Alan Grad, Chairman and CEO of American Business. "Helping people has always been our highest priority. Integrity identified with that outlook from our first meeting and took the time to truly understand our unique two-client approach. Our team of professionals specializes in providing one of the most prestigious insurance experiences in the country. With Integrity's technology and resources, we can make that experience even more dynamic than ever before. We can speak with a louder voice and concentrate on growing the business rather than on administrative tasks that may be restraining our growth. We're so thrilled that American Business is now part of Integrity, and we look forward to serving more families together."

"By bringing together the best minds and cutting-edge technology, Integrity has become an innovator in the industry," said Bruce Mesner, President of American Business. "I want our business to be part of that innovation, so we can all be more successful. The Integrity partner network includes leaders with diverse ideas and a variety of strengths. We can't wait to dovetail our incredible team with Integrity's and work to provide holistic solutions that meet complex financial needs. Years from now, it will be exciting to look back and realize what a momentous turning-point this decision was for our business. With Integrity, we see unlimited opportunities and we can't wait to get started."

Esteemed throughout the industry for their professionalism, stability and expertise, Grad and Mesner are invaluable additions to Integrity's network of partners. Integrity's forward-thinking group, comprised of icons and legends, is collaboratively identifying, developing and promoting best practices and strategies that optimize insurance and financial processes. These innovative leaders are committed to protecting the life, health and wealth of the consumers they serve and helping all Americans plan for the good days ahead.

American Business will launch a new era of growth by incorporating Integrity's omnichannel platform of resources into its proven approach. American Business advisors can now utilize proprietary technology such as quoting and enrollment systems, innovative product development, detailed data and analytics, and access to world-class advertising and marketing capabilities. Through Integrity's expansive suite of centralized business services, American Business can prioritize time for strengthening client relationships. This deep and supportive infrastructure extends to areas such as Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, and legal and compliance. Integrity's end-to-end platform also offers American Business the opportunity to scale product offerings and provide comprehensive planning solutions for trusted advisors and their clients.

Additionally, American Business employees now receive the exciting opportunity to enjoy meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about American Business's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AmericanBusiness.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About American Business

American Business is an independent agency headquartered in New York City. They specialize in being the insurance resource for strategic partners in property & casualty agencies, sports management firms, financial institutions, CPAs, RIAs, family office managers and their clients. Licensed with over 50 insurance companies throughout the U.S., American Business serves over 35,000 current policy holders with $60 billion in active policies. Their professionals have an average of 15 years of life insurance experience. The primary insurance products they provide to their clients are life, disability, and long-term care insurance. For more information, visit www.americanbusiness.com.

