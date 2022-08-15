It's Time to Get Knotty: Auntie Anne's and Evil Genius Beer Company Release a Limited-Edition Oktoberfest Lager

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntie Anne's®, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, and Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company have teamed up to create a special Oktoberfest-style lager that will be released just in time for the classic beer-centric celebration.

Auntie Anne's teams up with Evil Genius Beer Company to release limited-edition Oktoberfest-style lager brewed with the brand's beloved soft pretzels. (PRNewswire)

The new beer, dubbed Is Butter a Carb?, is an innovative riff on the timeless Oktoberfest beer style; brewed not only with imported German hops and malts, but also with fresh-baked Auntie Anne's soft pretzels. This is the first time Auntie Anne's iconic pretzels have been used as an ingredient to develop and create a unique beer available for purchase.

"The only thing better than pretzels AND beer, is pretzels IN beer," said Trevor Hayward, co-founder of Evil Genius. "We really wanted to tie the brands together in a fun way that reminds you of biting into a warm pretzel with every sip."

The new beer will have all the makings of a classic Oktoberfest, such as a rich malt backbone balanced by delicate hop character, and feature a prominent toasty flavor profile that is rounded out with pleasant salinity.

"We can't wait for fans of Auntie Anne's and Evil Genius to get a taste of this fun collaboration," said Danika Brown, Director of Brand Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "It was important to us to not only create a beer made with our iconic pretzels, but also a beer that could be enjoyed alongside our pretzels. We knew we wanted something that would transport our fans and allow them to feel like they were celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Auntie Anne's. We all have such fond memories of their hot, handmade pretzels and that kind of nostalgia is exactly the kind of feeling we love to deliver with our beers. The taste and smell will bring this seasonal beverage to life in a way unlike any other Oktoberfest-style beer before," said Kevin Keller, National Sales Manager for Evil Genius.

Is Butter a Carb? will be available starting August 15 in stores throughout Evil Genius' nine state distribution footprint including CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, and RI. To kick off the release, you can also look forward to an Oktoberfest Party at the brewery in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 18. The party will feature the Auntie Anne's crew, a stein hoisting competition, the Auntie Anne's Food Truck, and traditional German Music. For more information on Evil Genius Beer Company check them out at www.evilgeniusbeer.com or on socials at @evilgeniusbeer. To learn more about Is Butter A Carb? and the Auntie Anne's and Evil Genius Beer Company collaboration, visit auntieannes.com/isbutteracarb .

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app . For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com , or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

About Evil Genius

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 10 years, and a motto of "Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers", Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 10 states (CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA and RI) and pumps out over 12,000 barrels of 19 different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. For more information, visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer.

Media Contact:

Ryan Keller

Evil Genius Beer Company

rkeller@evilgeniusbeer.com

215-425-6820

Auntie Anne's Logo (PRNewswire)

Evil Genius Beer Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Auntie Anne's