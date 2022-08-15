InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Display for Windows (CTK-2753)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to visually communicate text or graphic messages from a vehicle," said an inventor, from Rapid City, S.D., "so I invented the README2. My design also enables the message to be easily changed as needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to display text or images on the window of a vehicle, business, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bumper stickers. As a result, it increases communication and it eliminates residue damage. Additionally, the invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, households, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2753, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

