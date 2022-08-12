InventHelp Inventor Develops Photo Display for Vehicles (DLL-3907)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to proudly display a treasured photograph in the car," said an inventor, from Edgecliff Village, Texas, "so I invented the VISOR FRAME. My design could help to promote positive thoughts while driving."

The invention provides a neat way to display a photograph within a vehicle interior. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tape or prop the photo up. As a result, it helps to keep the photo safe and nice and it prevents the photo from falling. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, truck drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3907, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

