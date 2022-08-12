FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION SUPPORTS MILITARY ATHLETES AND THEIR FAMILIES AT DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE WARRIOR GAMES

Hundreds of military families will travel to Orlando, Florida to support their family members competing in the DoD Warrior Games

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Close to 650 family and friends of military athletes will travel to cheer on their loved ones at the DoD Warrior Games next week. Fisher House Foundation is proud to be a presenting sponsor of the Department of Defense Warrior Games and to lead the Family Program, making this experience possible. Athletes will compete in a series of adaptive sports that begins with the opening ceremony on Aug. 19 at ESPN Wide World of Sports and continues through Aug. 28.

Navy family congratulates athlete during the 2019 DoD Warrior Games. (PRNewswire)

As part of the Warrior Games Family Program, friends and families of U.S. athletes receive travel, lodging, and meals at no cost. This year, the Family Program also includes the Warrior Games Family and Athlete Welcome Event at Magic Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort on Aug. 18 and the Warrior Games Family Program Hospitality Suite at ESPN Wide World of Sports. The Family Program Hospitality Suite will include meals, snacks, beverages, resiliency activities, games, and more throughout the Games.

First Lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at this year's Warrior Games Family and Athlete Welcome Event at Magic Kingdom in support of the White House's Joining Forces initiative.

Fisher House Foundation has sponsored the Warrior Games Family Program since 2012. The Foundation provides support to these competitors' families allowing them to be there to cheer on their service member or veteran and celebrate alongside them as they continue their recovery journey.

"We believe a family's love is the best medicine of all, and that is why bringing families to the Warrior Games is so important," said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. "Many of these families stayed at a Fisher House while receiving medical care for their injuries or illness. Through the Warrior Games Family Program, we can help them celebrate how far they have come."

Fisher House Foundation Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Tish Stropes will also participate in the Veterans Institute Summit panel on Aug. 19. The Summit, hosted by the Disney Institute, will be held in person and online Aug. 19-20. It is designed to help companies and organizations learn how to build or improve effective veteran-hiring initiatives. Several panels and guest speakers will discuss best practices and experiences with hiring veterans. Learn more about the Veterans Institute Summit at https://www.disneyinstitute.com/disney-institute-summits/veterans-institute-summit/

The DoD Warrior Games were delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This year's Warrior Games will also include teams from Canada and Ukraine. The Games will be streamed live at www.dodwarriorgames.com.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

The Fisher House program provides a (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher House Foundation