USA Cares Receives Grant Award from Disabled Veterans National Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares (usacares.org) is honored to announce it has received a $20,000 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) to reduce factors contributing to veteran suicide. This funding will provide military families with life-changing financial assistance with housing, food, utilities, and other essential bills.

"The support we have received from DVNF over the years has provided significant relief for the veterans and military families we serve," said Trace Chesser, President/CEO of USA Cares. "DVNF's Capacity Building grants are vital to enhancing the efforts of veteran service organizations like USA Cares, and we are grateful and honored to be selected to receive this funding to further the impact of our mission."

Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret.), EO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, "We are very excited to continue our capacity building relationship with USA Cares. Our veterans need all the resources available to them, and USA Cares provides wonderful training that will create long term stability while improving their quality of life."

About USA Cares:

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training that will create a foundation for long term stability. Our services improve the quality of life of veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that contribute to veteran suicide.

About the Disabled Veterans National Foundation:

Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

DVNF achieves this mission by:

Offering direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.

Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.

Providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits that they are entitled to because of their military service, as well as additional resources they need.

Serving as a thought leader on critical policy issues within the veteran community and educating the public accordingly.

