Huma Appoints Kaushik Gune as Head of U.S. Healthcare Business to Promote Adoption of Digital Health Solutions

NEW YORK, and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics Limited , a leading global digital health company, has appointed Kaushik Gune as the company's new U.S. Head of Healthcare. Gune joins Huma to drive further commercial adoption of the company's digital health platforms in the U.S., specifically its 'Care at Home' platform for remote patient monitoring.





"Huma is transforming healthcare and research through its digital-first patient care platform, expanding access for patients, increasing capacity for clinical staff and delivering data insights for researchers and providers," said Gune. "I'm proud to be joining a team committed to transforming healthcare for all."

"Huma has established a strong track record working with more than 27 million patients across its platforms in the UK and across Europe - both in primary and secondary care," said Michael Macdonnell, SVP Healthcare and Global Head of Operations, Huma Therapeutics. "On the back of Huma's digital health partnership with AstraZeneca , as well as the coveted Prix Galien award, we are now taking our mission to provide digital-first care and research to the US market. Kaushik is the perfect leader for our expansion, combining strategic insight with the business know-how needed to bring our remote monitoring technology to millions of Americans."

Gune has held numerous senior leadership roles during his career with a focus on developing and advancing commercial products in the digital health market, most recently as VP of Digital Health & New Ventures at Smith+Nephew. Previously, he served as Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Innovative Health Diagnostics, where he led a diagnostic lab through a major growth phase managing finance, strategy and business development functions.

From a career spanning a range of business functions, Gune brings experience from Operations at United Airlines, Strategy & Commercial at McKinsey & Co and Finance at NuVasive. He holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Mumbai, an M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and an M.B.A. in Strategy & Finance from INSEAD.

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health company headquartered in the UK that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with 1.8 million active users. Huma's offering works across different disease areas and powers:

- 'Hospitals at Home'

- Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions

- DCT platform to support digital or hybrid studies

Huma's platform has been shown to almost double clinical capacity, reduce readmissions by over a third, enable better diversity, participant retention and protocol adherence, whilst allowing trials to run within weeks. Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427908/Huma_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Huma