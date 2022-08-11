Historically Black Catholic School, Heart of Mary Seeks to Boost Enrollment; Launches Campaign to Promote School's Strong Educational Culture, Legacy to Parents and Students

Historically Black Catholic School, Heart of Mary Seeks to Boost Enrollment; Launches Campaign to Promote School's Strong Educational Culture, Legacy to Parents and Students

Plans Community Back-to-School Event on Aug. 17

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart of Mary School (HOM), one of the country's oldest Historically Black Catholic schools today announced a new branding and advertising campaign to tout the school's rich educational culture and legacy to parents and students in the Mobile, Alabama region. In addition, all are encouraged to come and join the community of elders on August 17th at 12:15pm in the school cafeteria as HOM supports its students with a "laying of the hands" ceremony to begin the school year prayerfully.

The new campaign, focused on the "The Heart" of the school's educational offerings and rich history, will reinforce the school's core messages and include powerful billboards, digital and television ads with a focus on its unique "Learning Community" curriculum, small, intimate class sizes, and track record of developing tomorrow's leaders.

"HOMe is where the heart is," says HOM Principal Jekirra Johnson. "The Heart" campaign is our way of making a statement to parents in the Mobile community that if you're looking for a school with passionate, caring teachers providing hands-on attention to each child, with a commitment to faith-based learning, HOM is your choice."

Notable HOM alums include former U.S. Labor Secretary Alexis Herman and retired Maj. Gen Gary Cooper, the first African American officer to lead a United States Marine Corp infantry battalion into battle in the history of this country.

"HOM has always invested in the "heart of the matter;" the right values, the best teachers, and alumni like me who are blessed beneficiaries of its rich history and guidance," says Herman.

Classes will resume on Aug. 17, 2022. There is still time to enroll your student by calling (251) 432-5270 or by visiting the school located at 310 Sengstak Street, Mobile, AL.

"We have what you need for your student's unique learning needs, and scholarships are available," said Johnson.

Located in Mobile, Ala., Heart of Mary School is a PreK-8, private faith-based school that strives to nurture students who are faithful to Jesus Christ, committed to their studies, and proud of their culture, all within the context of a safe and joyful environment. Heart of Mary is a qualified non-public Alabama school under the Alabama Accountability Act (AAA) to enroll students from failing public schools. For more information, go to www.heartofmaryschoolmobile.org.

CONTACT: Shaun Wilson

Cadence

swilson@cadencellcus.com

(313) 530-7860

Heary of Mary (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heart of Mary