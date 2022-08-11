Blind Institute of Technology Celebrates their 9 3/4 Birthday at their Sixth Annual Dining in the Dark Gala

THORNTON, Colo., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blind Institute of Technology will celebrate its 9 3/4 birthday on October 8th at The Cable Center in Denver, Colorado. The Office of Accessibility at Salesforce have signed on to be the signature sponsor of the night as they are a main partner with BIT regarding the Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce Developer courses. Together, Salesforce and Blind Institute of Technology, have trained multiple professionals with disabilities, internationally, through the Salesforce course within the BIT Academy. "The Blind Institute of Technology is one of our most important workforce development partners here at Salesforce, "says Catherine Nichols the VP of the Office of Accessibility at Salesforce. "The fact that they are a staffing organization run by a fully disabled team is beyond impressive. Globally, they are the only organization that trains disabled students in Salesforce, helping them through the process of becoming certified Salesforce Admins. We love their mission to provide meaningful careers for professionals with disabilities, as we both work towards closing the employment gap for people with disabilities."

The magic themed evening will include a Harry Potter inspired main course dinner and dessert, with opportunities to bid on items during the live auction. Executive Director Michael Hess, who was recently awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Honor by the Denver Business Journal, encourages any organization with a commitment to an inclusive workplace, to become a sponsor for the night. "There is a real need for companies and organizations to come together to provide more opportunities for professionals with disabilities," says Michael Hess. "Your sponsorship will both impact and advance the life of one of the many students with disabilities within our BIT Academy."

About Blind Institute of Technology

BIT is focused on bridging the massive employment gap between professionals with disabilities and the corporate world through training, education, and empowerment. With a full staff of disabled professionals, the BIT team is always exploring how to improve the lives of people with disabilities. More information at https://blindinstituteoftechnology.org/ .

