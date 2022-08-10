Stardog Strengthens Enterprise-Grade Security to Knowledge Graph in the Cloud

Achievement of SOC 2 Type 1 compliance validates Stardog as a trusted semantic layer for enterprise data and analytics

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog , the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing the most robust data security and privacy for its growing customer base.

The SOC 2 Type I audit, conducted by Riskpro, is an independent review assessing Stardog's internal controls involving security, availability, and confidentiality of the data processed on behalf of its customers. A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance confirms Stardog's controls and processes meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria.

"As enterprise organizations use knowledge graph in the cloud to help them democratize data access and scale analytics insight, they need confidence that their data is secure," said Mike Grove, SVP, Engineering & Information Security of Stardog. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification eliminates the burden on our customers of securing data, allowing them to focus on driving business outcomes."

Unlike traditional graph databases, every aspect of Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph is built for enterprise-grade data integration, management, and analytics, including data encryption, role-based access privileges, performance, and scalability. To learn more about Stardog's commitment to security, privacy, and compliance, please visit its Trust & Security Center.

About Stardog

Stardog is the ultimate semantic data layer to get better insight faster. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Schneider Electric, and NASA rely on the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source with as much as 320% ROI, according to a commissioned Forrester Consulting Study . Learn more at stardog.com .

