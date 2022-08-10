SMART RAIN FOR SMART KIDS TO DONATE OVER $200 MILLION IN IRRIGATION EQUIPMENT TO SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Each campus receiving donation will save up to $7,500 annually in water cost

Over 100,000 Smart Rain's SmartController™ donations will save money year over year for each school

Money saved by each campus can go into other educational needs year over year

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Rain, a company dedicated to water conservation through equipment and technology, announced today that they are donating $213 million in equipment nationwide to help school districts save money on irrigation. The new program is called Smart Rain for Smart Kids and it launched at the Ogden School District in Utah in July, 2022.

"We are thrilled to bring our cost-saving system and technology into the schools," said Smart Rain Foundation Director Julie Larsen. "It is more important than ever to find ways to reinvest in our children, and this is one way the Smart Rain foundation can give back. Being able to install a product that can help schools save money each and every year to be invested back into their education is something we felt strongly about as a company."

Once a SmartController™ is installed on a campus, it connects to individual zones in their landscaping and sends a power signal to hold power and keep valves open. It ensures that each zone is watered to its specific needs. The system makes general estimates on water usage, using an intelligent sprinkler program that controls water conservation, resource protection, and waste reduction. This simple water management system can lead to a cost-savings of approximately $7,500 annually for each campus that has one installed.

"Right now people throughout Utah are realizing just how precious every drop of water really is," said Ogden School District Facilities & Operations Maintenance Supervisor Jared Cherry. "The Smart Rain system will make it easier for Ogden School District to do our part in conserving water during the severe drought our state is experiencing."

Smart Rain is starting this program in Ogden and plans to expand to several cities with severe drought conditions. These areas have been chosen to start the program since they are spending so many needed educational funds on property irrigation. Once the controllers are installed on all campuses, the overall cost savings will be upwards of $500,000,000 per year.

About Smart Rain

Smart Rain has a mission of bringing water conservation and value to properties. Their products are compatible with any type of property, including retail spaces, parks and recreation areas, and office complexes. In just under a decade of business, Smart Rain has saved customers billions of gallons, millions of dollars, and hundreds of thousands of hours of labor.

