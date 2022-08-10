Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 31 at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 7, 2022. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

Q2 FY23 Conference Call Details

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 367923.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank's 2022 Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 1:15 pm PDT

Pure Presenters: Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer and Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual TMT Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 4:30 pm - 5:10 pm PDT

Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO

Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer

The presentation(s) will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure Storage's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure Storage believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure Storage's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

