PAI PARTNERS ACQUIRES HKA FROM BRIDGEPOINT DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, the leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness and litigation support services, has been acquired by PAI Partners, a pre-eminent private equity firm. PAI is backing HKA's management team and partners to accelerate the significant growth achieved under the ownership of international alternative asset fund management group Bridgepoint Development Capital.

Since the carve-out from Hill International in 2017, HKA has grown into a global leader in dispute avoidance, dispute resolution and litigation support for capital projects and infrastructure, while also building a broader set of multi-disciplinary expertise. Over the last three years, HKA has successfully developed complementary specialisms across both forensic technical and engineering services as well as forensic accounting and commercial damages. Today HKA employs more than 1,000 experts, consultants and advisors in 40-plus offices worldwide.

PAI is excited to support HKA's management team and partners in their ambitions of becoming the global consultancy of choice supporting and advising corporate clients and law firms with their dispute and litigation related technical and financial needs across all sectors.

Thanking Bridgepoint for its support over the last five years, Renny Borhan, CEO of HKA, commented: "We are very proud of the success we have achieved over the last five years with Bridgepoint's support. HKA has built a global team with a special collaborative culture and expertise that is unmatched in its depth and breadth. We have also created significant equity value for our investors as well as our 100+ partners, who have a material ownership interest in HKA. The next phase of our growth will be no less exciting. We are delighted to have the backing and expertise of PAI as we seize the many opportunities we see in our markets and accelerate the growth of our business."

Neil McIlroy, Partner at PAI Partners, added: "HKA is uniquely positioned for long-term growth in the large and fragmented risk mitigation and dispute resolution market. We look forward to supporting Renny and his talented team as they deliver HKA's ambitious business goals through organic growth and targeted acquisitions."

"HKA has been a very successful investment for Bridgepoint. Working closely with management, together we built significant value by establishing a strong partnership culture, focusing on strategic geographic markets and undertaking selective M&A as well as a comprehensive operational improvement programme. These initiatives mean that the business is now well positioned for further growth under new ownership," said Jeannele M'Bembath, Director at Bridgepoint Development Capital.

