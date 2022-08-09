Wisp Announces Launch of Telemedicine Abortion Care

The sexual and reproductive telehealth leader introduces the most affordable and comprehensive medical abortion service in the US

Wisp telehealth medical abortion service is now available in California and will roll out in New York, Illinois and Colorado later this quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisp , a sexual and reproductive telehealth provider, today introduced its first medical abortion service in an effort to increase access to affordable, safe and convenient healthcare. This latest launch, now available in California and rolling out in New York, Illinois and Colorado later this quarter, expands Wisp's suite of specialized services for sexual and reproductive health, from emergency contraception and birth control to bacterial vaginosis and herpes. Furthering the company's goal to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible, Wisp's new medical abortion offering is priced 30% lower than the national average cost of medical abortion at $200 and does not require insurance.

Wisp (PRNewsfoto/Wisp) (PRNewswire)

"At Wisp, our mission has always been to offer fast, effective and affordable services to meet patients where and when they need it most," said Ahmad Bani, CEO of Wisp. "We believe abortion is a critical aspect of healthcare, and we are committed to providing this as an option for our patients, in the states where it is legal, so that they can take ownership of this aspect of their health with privacy and respect."

Just as it's done with its other services, Wisp designed its medical abortion telemedicine service with patients' safety, convenience and discretion in mind. A medical abortion uses oral medication to terminate a pregnancy and is less invasive to the patient. Throughout treatment and recovery, Wisp's medical advisors and customer care team are available to provide virtual support. Wisp offers a dedicated phone service for its medical abortion patients, with 24/7 access to providers, included in the cost of the service.

As part of its larger commitment to providing critical sexual and reproductive healthcare, Wisp is donating 1% of its emergency contraceptive and birth control sales to its long-standing partners, SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change (SIECUS) and New York Birth Control Access Project (NYBCAP), through the end of August.

To learn more about Wisp's medical abortion or consult a medical provider, see here.

About Wisp

Wisp is a US technology leader and innovator whose objective is to make reproductive and sexual healthcare inclusive, cost-effective, and accessible for all. Wisp began by providing discreet sexual health treatments online and has grown to offer a comprehensive selection of products and telehealth services, including prescription medication, OTC prevention, primary care consultations, contraception delivery, and more. Wisp is a growing and profitable company and is majority-owned by WELL. To learn more, please visit hellowisp.com .

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

Wisp is majority owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL). WELL is a practitioner focused digital health company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the company, please visit www.well.company.

