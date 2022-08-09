UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTS VICE PRESIDENT OF TECH ACCESS, DIRECTOR OF CHAPTER RELATIONS, AND DIRECTOR OF EMPLOYMENT AND DEI PROGRAMS

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association announced today the appointment of Vice President of Tech Access, Adina Bradshaw, Director of Chapter Relations, Erin Gildner, and Director of Employment and DEI Programs, Lesly St. Louis to its staff.

The new staff appointments will ensure that the disability community is positioned to make its voice heard on new innovations and is fairly represented in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. They will also help address the exclusion of people with disabilities from the labor market and the digital divide in technology.

United Spinal's local chapters will play a supportive role in advancing these organizational goals.

"United Spinal is on the forefront of addressing the most pressing social issues affecting our community. We have oriented towards two areas that will have the greatest long-term impact on the future of people with mobility disabilities, and we have brought on new leaders to steer this work to its liberatory conclusion. I welcome the arrival of Adina, Erin and Lesly to help us pioneer this work and redefine our organization," said Vincenzo Piscopo, President and CEO of United Spinal Association.

Adina Bradshaw, MS CCC-SLP, ATP, CPACC, joins United Spinal most recently from the Accessibility Center of Excellence at Twitter. She is a Speech-Language Pathologist with over 20 years of experience evaluating and implementing Assistive Technology solutions working at the Shepherd Center, public school districts, and private practice. Adina is dedicated to ensuring tech accessibility, awareness, and impact for those with mobility disabilities. She is licensed by Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina Boards of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, has a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, and holds a Georgia educator certificate. Adina is a RESNA certified Assistive Technology Professional and an IAAP Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies.

In his new role at United Spinal, Lesly St. Louis will facilitate people with disabilities obtaining gainful employment, and to replace fear and prejudice against people with disabilities with mutual understanding. Having continuously encountered barriers from employers, he sees the common challenges individuals with disabilities have to overcome are not their disabilities, but the stigma surrounding them. His goal is to create employment opportunities that will increase confidence within these individuals and inspire them to conquer more challenges and achieve higher levels of success. Lesly was born with Spina Bifida, diagnosed with the most severe form called myelomeningocele, and is a wheelchair user. He holds a Master's degree from Long Island University, C.W. Post, and regularly participates in adaptive sports. Through his involvement in adaptive sports, and in his professional life, he strives to advocate for individuals with disabilities and restore dignity through productivity.

Erin Gildner is a disability advocate with over a decade of experience in public health and Arkansas state government. Prior to joining United Spinal, Erin led the Equitable Maternal Health Coalition (EMHC) at March of Dimes. Erin's passion for her work and advocacy stems from her personal experience as a wheelchair user from a T11-12 spinal cord injury, and as a mother of a son who is visually impaired from retinopathy of prematurity. Erin holds a BA in Liberal Arts from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a Master of Public Administration from Arkansas State University. In 2015, she founded the Arkansas chapter of the United Spinal, presently serving as Vice President. Erin also sits on the Board of Directors for the Arkansas Disability Coalition and is a member of the Complete Streets Master Plan Steering Committee for the City of Little Rock.

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 48 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

