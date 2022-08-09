Sartorius to acquire Albumedix, creating a powerhouse for innovative advanced therapy solutions.

Through its combined forces, Sartorius and Albumedix will accelerate the availability of critical components for the manufacture of advanced therapies and next-generation biopharmaceuticals, globally.

The Albumedix Campus in Nottingham, UK will be established as a bio-innovation and cGMP-compliant manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Sartorius.

Life science group Sartorius will acquire all outstanding shares in Albumedix Ltd. for approx. £415 million.

NOTTINGHAM, England, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albumedix Ltd. (´Albumedix´), a recognized leader in recombinant human albumin-based solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by life science group Sartorius, an international leader in laboratory and bioprocessing technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry. Through this acquisition, Albumedix and Sartorius expand their solution space with complementary technologies and synergetic competencies, to deliver science-enabled solutions for the entire advanced therapy value chain.

With a recombinant human albumin heritage stretching close to four decades, Albumedix has worked alongside its life science partners, to innovate and help enable the availability of numerous safer and more stable pharmaceutical products. The company will continue to be led by Albumedix' CEO Jonas S. Møller and its Executive Management team, who remain dedicated to servicing the life science industry.

The acquisition confirms a general market shift towards fully defined and high-quality solutions for the manufacturing of advanced therapy products, in which recombinant human albumin is an essential component. Albumedix will become part of the Bioprocess Solutions Division within Sartorius, with the growing Albumedix Campus in Nottingham, UK being established as a centre of excellence in Sartorius dedicated to bio-innovation and GMP-compliant manufacturing of critical raw materials. Sartorius will look to rapidly invest in the expansion of Albumedix' innovation capacities and proprietary recombinant protein production platform.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with Sartorius and look forward to accelerating our ambitious growth plans in delivering critical solutions to our global customers. We have been highly impressed with Sartorius' knowledge and capabilities in the bioprocessing markets, and we are excited to join this purposeful journey. We believe Sartorius will bring tremendous value by strengthening our market reach and broadening our innovation capacity, as well as significantly scaling up our existing platform. We look forward to continuing our promise of empowering excellence in the life science industry," said Jonas S. Møller, CEO of Albumedix.

"Albumedix will be an important addition to Sartorius' advanced therapy solutions, particularly regarding our cell culture media business, as it will enable us to strengthen our position as a relevant supplier of innovative chemically defined media and critical ancillary materials. This market offers high growth potential due to the increasing regulatory requirements as well as rising demand for the use of recombinant human albumin in near-patient applications. Albumedix will also add important formulation excipients to our vaccine production solutions, allowing us to expand our existing customer relationships and forge new ones," said René Fáber, member of the Executive Board for the Bioprocess Solutions Division of Sartorius.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sartorius, through its French listed subgroup Sartorius Stedim Biotech, will acquire all outstanding shares of Albumedix Ltd. for an agreed purchase price of approximately £415 million. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

William Blair acted as financial advisor to Albumedix, and Eversheds Sutherland provided legal counsel. Milbank LLP provided legal counsel to Sartorius in this transaction.

About Albumedix

Albumedix is a science-driven company and recognized leader of best-in-class albumin-enabled solutions. Established in the UK in 1984, with a mission to empower excellence, Albumedix has supported its life-science partners to deliver hundreds of million safe doses of clinical and marketed therapeutics, globally. Albumedix' solutions include the world's only USP-NF compliant recombinant human albumin (Recombumin®), client-centric development and compliance services and drug-enhancing technologies (Veltis®). By always striving for more and collaboratively challenging status quo, Albumedix enables the development and commercialisation of advanced therapies and next-generation biopharmaceuticals to the benefit of people worldwide.

About Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2021, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros. At the end of 2021, nearly 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

