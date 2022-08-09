Digi-Key Exclusively Stocks New XPLR-IoT-1 Kit from u-blox for Purchase Globally

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that the XPLR-IoT-1 explorer kit from u-blox, a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication, is now available for purchase globally, exclusively from Digi-Key.

Digi-Key now exclusively offers the XPLR-IoT-1 kit from u-blox. (PRNewswire)

The XPLR-IoT-1 kit is a ready-to-use development platform with key IoT components and services for many different use cases and applications. The kit includes GNSS, cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technology, along with cloud communications services.

The kit includes everything needed for an out-of-the-box experience and the initial setup is fast and easy. With only a few initial steps, the kit can publish data to the cloud and demonstrate a complete end-to-end solution, and a rechargeable battery allows for portable operation. For position, a low-power GNSS receiver provides accurate data. The explorer kit also has integrated sensors for temperature, humidity, pressure, and ambient light, along with a magnetometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, and battery gauge.

"The XPLR-IoT-1 explorer kit is so much more than an evaluation board in a box. It has a lot to offer: cellular, short-range, GNSS and cloud," said Josh Mickolio, wireless and IoT business development manager at Digi-Key. "It really is a technology hub that can be used to develop just about any sensor and connectivity application, and is something that engineers can shape to their needs. The flexibility with the usability of this product is exciting -- we are thrilled to help launch this product!"

"We are excited to release the XPLR-IoT-1 kit with Digi-Key, incorporating all four u-blox product centers accelerating sensor to cloud demonstrations to quickly prove design concepts," said Chris Corrado, vice president of global distribution at u-blox. "Whether it is a sensor on the XPLR-IoT-1 or using the XPLR-IoT-1 to connect to a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi sensor, we are excited to see how customers can shorten their proof-of-concept time and try out our latest technologies."

For more information and to order the XPLR-IoT-1 kit from u-blox, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About u-blox

u-blox is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

