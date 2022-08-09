Consumers Energy Gathering Opinions to Guide Planning Their Dams' Futures

Collecting Feedback from Community Meetings and Surveys
JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is starting this month to gather opinions from the public about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities.
"We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire in 12 years. We do not want to assume we know how individuals and communities feel about our dams as we develop plans to either continue investing in or remove any of our river hydro facilities," said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy. "We are keenly aware dams have great significance for local communities and impact recreation for Michigan residents and visitors statewide. Public input will be an important component in our long-term strategic planning regarding the future of our dams."
The energy provider hired Public Sector Consultants (PSC), a Lansing-based nonpartisan research and consulting firm that specializes in public engagement, to develop an adjacent property owner survey and conduct public meetings near each of Consumers Energy's dams from August through October this year with the goal of collecting unbiased feedback regarding the facilities. Anyone is welcome to attend any of the public community meetings. Owners of property adjacent to the dams should expect to receive the survey in the mail the week of August 15.
For community meeting details, to provide comments, and more information about the process access: ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.
Consumers Energy makes decisions based on the Triple Bottom Line that ensures benefits for people, the planet and Michigan's prosperity. Factors Consumers Energy considers in determining the future for its dams include regulatory compliance, safety, community impacts, operating costs and environmental impacts. These topics will be covered at the public meetings by PSC and Consumers Energy dam experts. Community feedback will be solicited, as well, during a facilitated discussion.
The 30- to 40-year federal licenses to operate the dams Consumers Energy owns and operates on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers are set to expire beginning in 2034 through 2041.
Schedule of public meetings: (All meetings begin with an open house at 5:30 p.m. and the public meeting will begin at 6:00.)
Hardy Dam
Wednesday, August 24
Newaygo High School Cafeteria
360 S. Mill Street, Newaygo, MI
Calkins Bridge Dam
Wednesday, August 31
Allegan High School
1560 M-40, Allegan, MI 49010
Croton Dam
Thursday, September 8
Newaygo High School Cafeteria
360 S. Mill Street, Newaygo, MI
Webber Dam
Thursday, September 15
Lyons Township Hall
105 Prairie Street, Lyons, MI 48851
Rogers Dam
Tuesday, September 20
Mecosta Township Hall
19729 11 Mile Road, Big Rapids, MI 49307
Mio Dam
Monday, September 26
Mio AuSable High School Auditorium
1110 W. 8th Street, Mio, MI 48647
Foote Dam
Tuesday, September 27
Oscoda High School Auditorium
3550 E. River Road, Oscoda, MI 48750
Cooke Dam
Wednesday, September 28
Oscoda High School Auditorium
3550 E. River Road, Oscoda, MI 48750
Tippy Dam
Tuesday, October 4
Kaleva Norman Dickson School System
4400 N. High Bridge Rd, Brethren, MI 49619
Hodenpyl Dam
Wednesday, October 5
Springville Township Community Center
105 E. Mesick Ave, Mesick, MI 49668
Alcona Dam
Monday, October 10
Eagle Ridge Golf Course
3501 State Rd, Glennie, MI 48737
Loud Dam
Tuesday, October 11
Eagle Pointe Plaza, Plainfield Township Hall
415 E. Main Street, Hale, MI 48739
Five Channels Dam
Wednesday, October 12
Eagle Pointe Plaza, Plainfield Township Hall
415 E. Main Street, Hale, MI 48739
Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.
