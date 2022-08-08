LivePerson Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

-- Revenue of $132.6 million, up 11% Year over Year –

-- Adjusted EBITDA at the high end of guidance –

-- Signed 45 new logo deals, including one of the largest new logo deals in LivePerson's history --

-- Maintains expectation of positive cash flow in the fourth quarter --

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) ("LivePerson" or the "Company"), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenue was $132.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 11% as compared to the same period last year. Within total revenue, business operations revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 12% year over year to $123.4 million, and revenue from consumer operations decreased 7% year over year to $9.1 million.

LivePerson signed 5 seven-figure deals and 104 deals in total for the second quarter, comprising of 45 new and 59 existing customer contracts. Trailing-twelve-months average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer increased 23% for the second quarter to another record high of $660,000, up from approximately $535,000 for the comparable prior-year period.

"For the second quarter, LivePerson delivered on its commitments to re-accelerate new logo growth while cutting costs. We signed 104 total deals in the second quarter, including 45 new logos, which was up 55% Year over Year and up 73% sequentially, and achieved adjusted EBITDA at the top end of our guidance range," said founder and CEO Robert LoCascio. "We continue to make substantial changes to our P&L — focusing on the most differentiated, high value components of our business — intended to drive high gross margins, strong operating margins, and high quality revenue growth. We believe we are putting the right operating framework in place to drive innovation and grow the company in a strong and sustainable way."

"Our second quarter results demonstrate strong execution against our profitable growth plan, " added CFO John Collins. "In addition to expense reductions, we have begun eliminating low-quality sources of revenue in order to further optimize the overall health of the P&L. While we expect the magnitude of both the expense reductions and the elimination of low-quality revenue to impact near-term growth, we believe these strategic moves will set a long term foundation for a best-in-class gross margin, significant free cash flow generation, and a return to a Rule of 40 framework."

Customer Expansion

During the second quarter, the Company signed 5 seven-figure deals out of 104 total deals for the quarter with new customers, including:

Capitec, the largest retail bank in South Africa

The largest bank in Canada

One of the largest Automotive OEM finance companies in the United States

A global leader in household appliances

The Company also expanded business with:

One of the world's largest telecommunications companies

A major airline

One of the largest consumer banks in the midwest

The largest telecommunications company in the UK

Net Loss and Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $75.4 million or $0.98 per share, as compared to a net loss of $21.1 million or $0.31 per share for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating loss, a non-GAAP financial metric, for the second quarter of 2022 was $12.6 million, as compared to an adjusted operating income of $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating (loss) income excludes amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, stock-based compensation, other litigation and consulting costs, restructuring costs, contingent earn-out adjustments, acquisition costs, interest income (expense), and other expense (income).

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2022 was $(5.5) million as compared to $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA excludes amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, stock-based compensation, depreciation, other litigation and consulting costs, restructuring costs, contingent earn-out adjustments, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, acquisition costs, interest income (expense), and other expense (income).

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. An explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures and how they are calculated is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company's cash balance was $425.9 million at June 30, 2022, as compared to $521.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Financial Expectations

The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking measures. The Company does not present a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP gross margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (or otherwise present such forward-looking GAAP measures) because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items, including amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, depreciation, other litigation and consulting costs, restructuring costs, contingent earn-out adjustments, benefit from income taxes, interest income (expense), and other expense (income), which depend on future events that the Company is unable to predict. Depending on the size of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

In the short term, due to the P&L optimizations we are undertaking as we execute on our profitable growth plan, including reduction in costs and intentional elimination of low margin revenue, and our ramping sales force, we are revising down our 2022 revenue guidance from $544.8 million - $563.3 million to $507.1 million - $518.3 million, or 8% to 10% growth year-over-year. The revenue guidance range for the third quarter is $120.5 million to $123.6 million, or 1.8% to 4.5% growth year-over-year.

With the strong cost out results of the second quarter demonstrating early signs of building leverage in the business and the Company's commitment to execution on its profitable growth strategy, the Company is maintaining its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1.0 million to $10.0 million, or a 0.0% - 2.0% adjusted EBITDA margin. By reaffirming full year guidance for adjusted EBITDA, the implication for operating expenses is approximately $507 million at the midpoint, a reduction of $57 million in-year. The Company is guiding for third quarter adjusted EBITDA in a range of $0 million - $4.3 million or a 0% - 3.5% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Third Quarter 2022



Guidance Revenue (in millions) $120.5 - $123.6 Revenue growth (year-over-year) 1.8% - 4.5% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $0 - $4.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 0% - 3.5%

Full Year 2022



Updated Guidance Previous Guidance Revenue (in millions) $507.1 - $518.3 $544.8 - $563.3 Revenue growth (year-over-year) 8.0% - 10.4% 16.0% - 20.0% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $1.0 - $10.0 $1.0 - $10.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 0.0% - 2.0% 0.0% - 2.0%

The Company is raising guidance of non-GAAP gross margin from 70% - 72% to 72% - 74% for the full year 2022 and the third quarter of 2022.

Stock-Based Compensation

Included in the accompanying financial results are expenses related to stock-based compensation, as follows:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(In thousands) Cost of revenue $ 4,120

$ 1,386

$ 6,251

$ 3,281 Sales and marketing 5,942

3,373

12,591

7,155 General and administrative 13,231

3,110

23,669

5,760 Product development 13,224

7,218

25,872

13,502 Total $ 36,517

$ 15,087

$ 68,383

$ 29,698

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles and Finance Leases

Included in the accompanying financial results are expenses related to the amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, as follows:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(In thousands) Cost of revenue $ 4,561

$ 1,184

$ 8,977

$ 2,359 Amortization of purchased intangibles 923

374

1,822

749 Total $ 5,484

$ 1,558

$ 10,799

$ 3,108

LivePerson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 132,565

$ 119,605

$ 262,762

$ 227,496















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 45,049

40,063

94,616

73,582 Sales and marketing 59,983

38,622

118,115

75,575 General and administrative 30,246

16,105

59,981

30,591 Product development 55,752

37,526

111,824

70,981 Restructuring costs 10,861

493

10,838

3,225 Amortization of purchased intangibles 923

374

1,822

749 Total costs and expenses 202,814

133,183

397,196

254,703















Loss from operations (70,249)

(13,578)

(134,434)

(27,207)















Other (expense) income, net:













Interest expense, net (682)

(9,281)

(2,114)

(18,410) Other (expense) income , net (3,266)

2,338

(3,206)

3,050 Total other expense, net (3,948)

(6,943)

(5,320)

(15,360)















Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (74,197)

(20,521)

(139,754)

(42,567)















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,214

598

1,021

(253)















Net loss $ (75,411)

$ (21,119)

$ (140,775)

$ (42,314)















Net loss per share of common stock:













Basic $ (0.98)

$ (0.31)

$ (1.84)

$ (0.62) Diluted $ (0.98)

$ (0.31)

$ (1.84)

$ (0.62)















Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss

per share:













Basic 77,290,465

69,057,129

76,555,518

68,482,653 Diluted 77,290,465

69,057,129

76,555,518

68,482,653

LivePerson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) Unaudited



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (140,775)

$ (42,314) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation expense 68,383

29,698 Depreciation 14,351

13,578 Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases 10,799

3,108 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,885

1,228 Accretion of debt discount on convertible senior notes —

16,374 Allowance for credit losses 3,477

1,599 Gain on settlement of leases —

(3,322) Deferred income taxes 926

(1,408) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (32,734)

(11,665) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,981)

(3,938) Contract acquisition costs noncurrent (4,758)

(3,557) Other assets (111)

597 Accounts payable 6,816

(6,548) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,941

20,527 Deferred revenue 13,049

20,126 Operating lease liabilities (1,721)

(3,312) Other liabilities 86

(157) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (64,367)

30,614







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software (25,197)

(23,172) Investment in joint venture (3,651)

— Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired (3,458)

— Purchases of intangible assets (1,129)

(1,375) Net cash used in investing activities (33,435)

(24,547)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Principal payments for financing leases (1,849)

(1,728) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with the exercise of options and ESPP 895

9,001 Payments on conversion of convertible senior notes —

(2) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (954)

7,271 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,578

(1,882) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (97,178)

11,456 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of year 523,532

654,152 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 426,354

$ 665,608

LivePerson, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In Thousands) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













GAAP net loss $ (75,411)

$ (21,119)

$ (140,775)

$ (42,314) Add/(less):













Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance

leases 5,483

1,558

10,799

3,108 Stock-based compensation 36,517

15,087

68,383

29,698 Contingent earn-out adjustments —

—

—

132 Restructuring costs (1) 10,861

493

10,838

3,225 Depreciation 7,127

6,973

14,351

13,578 Other litigation and consulting costs (2) 3,053

2,835

4,804

4,182 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,214

598

1,021

(253) Acquisition costs 1,703

—

2,122

— Interest expense, net 682

9,281

2,114

18,410 Other (income) expense, net (3) 3,266

(2,338)

3,206

(3,050) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (5,505)

$ 13,368

$ (23,137)

$ 26,716















Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income:













Loss before provision for income taxes: $ (74,197)

$ (20,521)

$ (139,754)

$ (42,567) Add/(less):













Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance

leases 5,483

1,558

10,799

3,108 Stock-based compensation 36,517

15,087

68,383

29,698 Restructuring costs (1) 10,861

493

10,838

3,225 Other litigation and consulting costs (2) 3,053

2,835

4,804

4,182 Contingent earn-out adjustments —

—

—

132 Acquisition costs 1,703

—

2,122

— Interest expense, net 682

9,281

2,114

18,410 Other (income) expense, net (3) 3,266

(2,338)

3,206

(3,050) Adjusted operating (loss) income $ (12,632)

$ 6,395

$ (37,488)

$ 13,138

—————————————— (1) Includes severance costs and other compensation related costs of $10.5 million and and lease restructuring costs of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Includes lease restructuring costs of $0.3 million and severance costs and other compensation related costs of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Includes severance costs and other compensation related costs of $10.5 million and lease restructuring costs of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Includes lease restructuring costs of $0.5 million and severance costs and other compensation related costs of $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (2) Includes consulting costs of $0.2 million, litigation costs of $2.3 million and accrued expenses & fees of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Includes litigation costs of $1.6 million, employee benefit cost of $0.6 million, consulting costs of $0.4 million, and reserve for sales and use tax liability of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Includes litigation costs of $3.0 million, employee benefit cost of $0.7 million, consulting costs of $0.8 million, and an increase to the reserve for sales and use tax liability of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Includes litigation costs of $2.8 million, employee benefit costs of $0.6 million, consulting costs of $0.6 million an increase to the reserve for sales and use tax liability of $0.2 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Includes $0.2 million of other income related to the settlement of leases, offset by $1.8 million of costs related to elimination entries for our Equity Method Investments, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The remaining amount of other (income) expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is attributable to currency rate fluctuations. Includes $3.3 million of other income related to the settlement of leases for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The remaining amount of other (income) expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is attributable to currency rate fluctuations.

LivePerson, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In Thousands) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Calculation of Free Cash Flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ (41,495)

$ 5,385

$ (64,367)

$ 30,614 Purchases of property and equipment, including

capitalized software (12,062)

(12,542)

(25,197)

(23,172) Total free cash flow $ (53,557)

$ (7,157)

$ (89,564)

$ 7,442

LivePerson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) Unaudited



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 425,944

$ 521,846 Accounts receivable, net 121,728

93,804 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,799

20,626 Total current assets 574,471

636,276







Operating lease right of use assets 3,064

1,977 Property and equipment, net 133,709

124,726 Contract acquisition costs 43,387

40,675 Intangibles, net 86,002

85,554 Goodwill 303,268

291,215 Deferred tax assets 4,600

5,034 Investment in joint venture 3,651

— Other assets 2,521

1,199 Total assets $ 1,154,673

$ 1,186,656







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable $ 22,615

$ 16,942 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 120,916

104,297 Deferred revenue 110,594

98,808 Operating lease liability 4,100

3,380 Total current liabilities 258,225

223,427







Deferred revenue, net of current portion —

54 Convertible senior notes, net 735,530

574,238 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,167

2,733 Deferred tax liability 2,541

2,049 Other liabilities 36,455

34,718 Total liabilities 1,033,918

837,219







Commitments and contingencies





Total stockholders' equity 120,755

349,437 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,154,673

$ 1,186,656

