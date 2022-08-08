Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter Results

Reports record second-quarter gross profit, net income and Adjusted EBITDA1

Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B Common Stock and $2 million of Preferred Stock

Announced formation of Sunlight Energy Investments to invest in commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"The drivers of our record first quarter results carried over into the second quarter, leading to very strong profitability metrics despite the second quarter's traditional weakness in the US," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "Overall, given the continued market uncertainty, we employed a conservative customer acquisition and retention strategy in our US and international retail operations, allowing us to deliver strong profitability. Our international results were impacted by a mark-to-market increase in the value of our hedge book. Finally, we complemented our strong operational performance by returning $8.8 million in capital to shareholders via repurchases of common and preferred stock and payments of our regular quarterly common and preferred stock dividends."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 2Q21 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue decreased 1.8% to $75.0 million ;

Gross profit increased 218.2% to $67.5 million , and gross margin increased to 89.9% from 27.8%, due in large part to gains related to the international forward hedge book;

Income from operations increased to $48.5 million from 4.5 million;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased to $49.1 million from $5.5 million ;

GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million and $14.7 million , compared to $5.5 million and $5.8 million , respectively;

Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders increased to $33.9 million , and diluted income per share (EPS) increased to $1.30 , compared to a $5.0 million and $0.19 , respectively;

Declared a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders;

Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B common stock and redeemed $2 million of preferred stock.

























Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 6/30/22*













(in $M except for EPS) 2Q22 2Q21 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change







Total Revenue $75.0 $76.4 (1.8 %) $173.6 $183.9 (5.6 %)







Genie Retail - US (GRE) $63.2 $67.0 (5.7 %) $147.0 $157.6 (6.7 %)







Electricity $53.1 $61.9 (14.3 %) $112.4 $135.3 (16.9 %)







Natural Gas $10.1 $5.1 98.7 % $34.6 $22.4 54.7 %







Genie Retail - International (GREI)** $8.1 $7.1 14.6 % $20.7 $21.4 (3.3 %)







Electricity $7.8 $6.8 14.5 % $20.2 $21.0 (4.0 %)







Other $0.3 $0.3 16.8 % $0.5 $0.4 35.1 %







Genie Renewables $3.8 $2.3 61.2 % $5.8 $4.8 20.5 %







Gross Margin 89.9 % 27.8 % 6,217bps 65.1 % 18.4 % 4,670bps







Genie Retail - US (GRE) 45.9 % 27.4 % 1,857bps 51.4 % 21.1 % 3,029bps







Genie Retail - International (GREI) 465.7 % 27.9 % 4,3780bps 174.4 % -6.8 % 18,128bps







Genie Renewables 21.6 % 39.4 % (1,774)bps 23.0 % 42.2 % (1,918)bps







Income (Loss) from Operations $48.5 $4.5 968.7 % $72.9 ($0.9) nm







Operating Margin 64.6 % 5.9 % 5867bps 42.0 % -0.5 % 4251bps







Net Loss Attributable to

Discontinued Operations — ($3.2) nm — ($4.3) nm







Net Income Attributable to

GNE Common Stockholders $33.9 $5.0 577.5 % $51.4 $2.6 1845.2 %







Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.30 $0.19 584.2 % $1.97 $0.10 1870.0 %







Adjusted EBITDA1 $49.1 $5.5 798.2 % $74.8 $1.1 6823.9 %







Cash Flow from (used in)

Continuing Operating

Activities $9.2 $3.7 149.2 % $27.6 ($2.0) NM







nm = not measurable/meaningful



















*Numbers may not add due to rounding



















** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results







































Select Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (as of quarters ended on June 30)** Units in 1000s 2Q22 2Q21 Change Retail Performance Metrics:





Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) 303 384 (21.3 %) Genie Retail - US (GRE) 262 330 (20.4 %) Electricity 185 272 (31.7 %) Natural Gas 77 58 32.2 % Genie Retail - International (GREI) 40 55 (26.7 %) Electricity 40 55 (26.7 %) Natural Gas --- --- nm Meters in 1000s units 342 434 (21.4 %) Genie Retail - US (GRE) 280 361 (22.4 %) Electricity 203 292 (30.3 %) Natural Gas 77 69 10.8 % Genie Retail - International (GREI) 62 74 (16.2 %) Electricity 62 74 (16.2 %) Natural Gas --- --- nm GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters





Gross Sales 34 35 (2.8 %) Churn 4.4 % 3.8 % 66bps ** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Highlights

GRE

GRE delivered record second quarter levels of gross profit, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. Electric per meter consumption declined moderately versus the year-ago quarter but remained solidly above pre-COVID levels. As in prior quarters, GRE moderated its customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio given the ongoing market volatility.

Sequentially, RCEs increased slightly to 263,000 while meters served decreased by 6,000 to 280,000 as of June 30, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 4.4% from 3.8% in the year ago quarter and decreased from 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

GRE will continue to monitor the retail energy markets for customer acquisition opportunities. As volatility either moderates or becomes more palatable to customers, GRE expects to recalibrate its customer acquisition and retention programs to generate growth in the customer book.

GREI

Energy price volatility in Europe resulted in mark-to-market gains in our forward hedge book of $35.8 million. After the quarter close, GREI took initial steps to optimize its forward position. The company has sold its Swedish book of approximately 6,000 meters and is evaluating additional actions for the remaining customers.

Genie Renewables

Genie continued building solar projects for large commercial customers and is on track to continue recognizing additional revenue from its current backlog of projects. The company made strides in the community solar and utility scale solar space as well, and expects to share more about these verticals in Q3. Q2 revenue strength came from the segment's CityCom Solar business which markets community solar energy solutions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

On June 30, 2022, Genie Energy reported $239.2 million in total assets, including $67.2 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $86.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $125.8 million. Non-current liabilities were $10.7 million.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.2 million compared to $4.1 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary on the Balance of 2022

Michael Stein commented, "In light of the continued volatility in energy markets as well as global economic and political uncertainty, we took steps to enhance our position through the sale of our Swedish book of business to another market participant. We are continuing to evaluate ways in which to reduce our obligations in Europe and will provide further updates on our third-quarter earnings call.

"We also recently announced a significant expansion of our solar strategy, transforming Genie into a developer and financier of commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects. To facilitate equity financing, we formed Sunlight Energy Investments with Genie as the general partner. Sunlight Energy will seek to participate in projects originated by both Genie and by other solar developers, and will bring in other investors to participate alongside Genie.

"Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, we anticipate that energy price volatility will continue to impact our domestic retail provider business in the near term. Until we return to a normalized environment, we will focus on maximizing margins and cash flow while moderating our investment in customer acquisition."

Trended Financial Information:*



(in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22

2020 2021 YTD 2022 Total Revenue $107.5 $76.4 $95.1 $84.7 $98.5 $75.0

$356.9 $363.7 $173.6 Genie Retail - US (GRE) $90.7 $67.0 $86.3 $67.9 $83.9 $63.2

$304.4 $311.8 $147.0 Electricity $73.4 $61.9 $82.8 $54.9 $59.4 $53.1

$270.9 $273.0 $112.4 Natural Gas $17.3 $5.1 $3.5 $12.9 $24.5 $10.1

$33.6 $38.8 $34.6 Genie Retail - International (GREI)** $14.3 $7.1 $7.5 $15.5 $12.6 $8.1

$27.3 $44.4 $20.7 Electricity $14.2 $6.8 $7.1 $15.2 $12.4 $7.8

$26.6 $43.3 $20.2 Other $0.1 $0.3 $0.4 $0.3 $0.2 $0.3

$0.6 $1.1 $0.5 Genie Renewables $2.5 $2.3 $1.3 $1.3 $2.0 $3.8

$25.2 $7.5 $5.8 Gross Margin 11.8 % 27.8 % 43.5 % 34.9 % 46.2 % 89.9 %

26.6 % 28.8 % 65.1 % Genie Retail - US (GRE) 16.5 % 27.4 % 39.6 % 34.5 % 55.5 % 45.9 %

29.0 % 29.1 % 51.4 % Genie Retail - International (GREI) -23.9 % 27.9 % 91.0 % 37.8 % -12.4 % 465.7 %

16.6 % 25.2 % 23.0 % Genie Renewables 44.9 % 39.4 % 34.0 % 21.5 % 25.7 % 21.6 %

8.8 % 37.1 % 37.1 % Income (loss) from Operations ($5.5) $4.5 $23.3 $10.7 $24.4 $48.5

$21.9 $33.1 $72.9 Operating Margin (5.1 %) 5.9 % 24.5 % 12.7 % 24.8 % 64.6 %

6.1 % 9.1 % 42.0 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued

Operations ($1.1) ($3.2) ($16.4) $26.3 --- —

$0.8 $5.5 — Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GNE Common

Stockholders ($2.4) $5.0 ($2.7) $29.2 $17.5 $33.9

$11.7 $29.1 $51.4 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.09) $0.19 ($0.11) $1.12 $0.67 $1.30

$0.44 $1.11 $1.97 Adjusted EBITDA ($4.4) $5.5 $24.2 $12.5 $25.7 $49.1

$27.4 $37.7 $74.8 Retail Performance Metrics:



















Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s 400 384 383 301 298 303

389 301 303 Genie Retail - US (GRE) 347 330 336 260 260 262

337 260 262 Electricity 291 272 276 189 182 185

284 189 185 Natural Gas 56 58 60 71 78 77

53 71 77 Genie Retail - International (GREI) 53 55 46 40 38 40

51 40 40 Electricity 53 55 46 40 38 40

51 40 40 Natural Gas --- --- --- --- --- ---

--- --- --- Meters in 1000s units 447 434 428 352 347 342

441 352 342 Genie Retail - US (GRE) 373 361 361 285 286 280

368 285 280 Electricity 308 292 289 210 209 203

303 210 203 Natural Gas 65 69 72 75 78 77

65 75 77 Genie Retail - International (GREI) 74 74 67 67 61 62

73 67 62 Electricity 74 74 67 67 61 62

73 67 62 Natural Gas --- --- --- --- --- ---

--- --- --- GRE Meter Data



















Gross Sales 62 35 47 33 44 34

212 177 79 Churn*** 4.9 % 3.8 % 4.0 % 6.2 % 4.5 % 4.4 %

4.4 % 4.7 % 4.5 % nm = not measurable/meaningful



















*Numbers may not add due to rounding



















** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results













*** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals





















Dividend on Genie Energy Common Stock

Genie Energy's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A and Class B common stock with a record date of August 18, 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about August 26, 2022. The distribution will be treated as an ordinary dividend for income tax purposes.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

At 8:30 AM Eastern today, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or +1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 955827.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or +1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 46224. The replay will remain available through August 22, 2022. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in selected markets in Europe. Genie Renewables comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercial energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30,

2022



December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,093



$ 95,492

Restricted cash—short-term

5,658





6,657

Marketable equity securities

490





1,336

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,480 and $6,365

at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

43,881





52,357

Inventory

16,043





17,720

Prepaid expenses

6,843





4,994

Other current assets

48,392





21,789

Current assets of discontinued operations

18,680





—

Total current assets

201,080





200,345

Property and equipment, net

347





297

Goodwill

11,617





11,755

Other intangibles, net

3,408





3,648

Deferred income tax assets, net

4,581





4,259

Other assets

18,202





9,161

Total assets $ 239,235



$ 229,465

Liabilities and equity













Current liabilities:













Trade accounts payable

26,188





33,554

Accrued expenses

33,771





39,523

Income taxes payable

10,903





9,792

Due to IDT Corporation, net

148





532

Other current liabilities

4,311





2,125

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

—





30,766

Total current liabilities

75,321





116,292

Other liabilities

10,660





2,384

Total liabilities

85,981





118,676

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:













Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of

2,087 and 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

17,743





19,743

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 26,712 and 26,620

shares issued and 24,055 and 24,615 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December

31, 2021, respectively

267





266

Additional paid-in capital

144,818





143,249

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,657 and 2,005 shares of Class B common stock at

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(18,519)





(14,034)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,123





3,160

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

18,361





(29,115)

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity

163,809





123,285

Noncontrolling interests

(10,555)





(12,496)

Total equity

153,254





110,789

Total liabilities and equity $ 239,235



$ 229,465



GENIE ENERGY LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021





(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:

























Electricity $ 60,832



$ 68,681



$ 132,616



$ 156,294

Natural gas

10,098





5,082





34,601





22,362

Other

4,096





2,616





6,337





5,214

Total revenues

75,026





76,379





173,554





183,870

Cost of revenues

7,552





55,171





60,539





150,008

Gross profit

67,474





21,208





113,015





33,862

Operating expenses and losses:





























Selling, general and administrative (i)

18,998





16,672





40,107





34,790

Income (loss) from operations

48,476





4,536





72,908





(928)

Interest income

48





10





65





20

Interest expense

(52)





(103)





(102)





(212)

Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities and investments

(146)





2,915





(799)





7,022

Gain on sale of subsidiary

—





4,226





—





4,226

Other (loss) income, net

(372)





39





(869)





447

Income before income taxes

47,954





11,623





71,203





10,575

Provision for income taxes

(10,581)





(3,143)





(17,094)





(3,679)

Net income from continuing operations

37,373





8,480





54,109





6,896

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

—





(3,195)





—





(4,305)

Net income

37,373





5,285





54,109





2,591

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,894





(82)





1,741





(790)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.

34,479





5,367





52,368





3,381

Dividends on preferred stock

(624)





(370)





(994)





(740)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 33,855



$ 4,997



$ 51,374



$ 2,641

































Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders





























Income from continuing operations $ 33,896



$ 8,192



$ 51,374



$ 6,946

Loss from discontinued operations

—





(3,195)





—





(4,305)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 33,896



$ 4,997



$ 51,374





2,641

































Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:





























Basic:





























Income from continuing operations $ 1.33



$ 0.31



$ 2.01



$ 0.27

Loss from discontinued operations

—





(0.12)





—





(0.17)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 1.33



$ 0.19



$ 2.01



$ 0.10

Diluted





























Income from continuing operations $ 1.30



$ 0.31



$ 1.97



$ 0.26

Loss from discontinued operations

—





(0.12)





—





(0.16)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 1.30



$ 0.19



$ 1.97



$ 0.10

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:





























Basic

25,463





25,804





25,613





25,903

Diluted

26,070





26,227





26,088





26,446

































Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075



$ —



$ 0.150



$ —

(i)Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 730



$ 559



$ 1,570



$ 1,148



GENIE ENERGY LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022



2021





(in thousands)

Operating activities











Net income

$ 54,109



$ 2,591

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





(4,305)

Net income from continuing operations



54,109





6,896

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



532





696

Deferred income taxes



7,019





2,972

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



1,301





1,092

Unrealized loss (gain) marketable equity securities and investment



799





(7,022)

Stock-based compensation



1,570





1,148

Equity in the net loss (income) in equity method investees



249





(164)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries



—





(4,226)

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



7,175





(621)

Inventory



1,677





1,277

Prepaid expenses



(1,849)





(1,211)

Other current assets and other assets



(34,212)





(3,387)

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(11,546)





(170)

Due to IDT Corporation



(384)





47

Income taxes payable



1,111





625

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations



27,551





(2,048)

Net cash used in discontinued operations



—





(3,824)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



27,551





(5,872)

Investing activities















Capital expenditures



(60)





(80)

Proceeds from the sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed



—





4,550

Investment in notes receivables with related party



(1,388)





—

Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investment



(800)





(1,000)

Repayment of notes receivable



19





13

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations



(2,229)





3,483

Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations



(49,446)





—

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(51,675)





3,483

Financing activities















Dividends paid



(4,669)





(740)

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(71)





—

Repurchase of Class B common stock



(4,414)





(2,435)

Redemption of preferred stock



(2,000)





—

Net cash used in by financing activities



(11,154)





(3,175)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(120)





(54)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(35,398)





(5,618)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of period



102,149





43,184

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of the period



66,751





37,566

Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period



—





1,906

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of period

$ 66,751



$ 35,660



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Second Quarter 2022

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for its Genie Retail Energy segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie Energy's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie Energy's measure of segment level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations, and adds back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for the Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA for Genie Energy Ltd.







Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 1Q22 2Q22

2020 2021 YTD 22 Income (loss) from Operations ($5.5) $4.5 $23.3 $10.7 $24.4 $48.5

$21.9 $33.1 $72.9 Add back



















Depreciation and Amortization $0.4 $0.3 $0.3 $0.3 $0.3 $0.2

$3.0 $1.3 $0.5 Non-Cash Compensation $0.6 $0.6 $0.5 $1.3 $0.8 $0.7

$1.1 $2.9 $1.6 Impairment $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0

$1.4 $0.0 $0.0 Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 $0.1 ($0.4)

$0.1 $0.4 ($0.2) Adjusted EBITDA ($4.4) $5.5 $24.2 $12.5 $25.7 $49.1

$27.4 $37.7 $74.8

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted EBITDA for GRE









(in millions) Q122 Q222

YTD 22 Income (loss) from Operations $30.2 $14.4

$44.6 Add back







Depreciation and Amortization $0.1 $0.1

$0.2 Stock-based Compensation $0.2 $0.2

$0.4 Impairment $0.0 $0.0

$0.0 Equity in the income of equity method investee $0.0 $0.0

$0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $30.5 $14.7

$45.2

