Farmer Mac Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $24.5 Billion -

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the availability and affordability of credit for the benefit of rural America, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Added $1.9 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $236.0 million

Net interest income grew $14.3 million year-over-year to $69.4 million

Net effective spread 1 increased 8% from the prior-year period to $60.9 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $39.1 million compared to $25.4 million in second quarter 2021

Core earnings 1 grew 3% year-over-year to $30.7 million , or $2.83 per diluted common share

90-day delinquencies were 0.08% across the entire $24.5 billion portfolio as of June 30, 2022

"Farmer Mac delivered another quarter of strong results, generating record core earnings and demonstrating the consistency of our fundamental business model as we continue to successfully execute against our multi-year growth plan," said President & Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "These results are again noteworthy given the current economic and market backdrop, where inflationary pressures have created heightened uncertainty across credit markets and high volatility across a broad range of prices, including key agricultural commodities. Our continued strong credit quality, solid capital position, and growing execution capability has enabled Farmer Mac to consistently deliver on our mission to bring even greater efficiencies, and lower costs, in providing financing to lenders for the benefit of their farm and ranch, agribusiness, and rural infrastructure customers. We remain confident in our ability to navigate the current environment and make the necessary investments in our infrastructure to pursue strategic growth opportunities."

_______________

1 Non-GAAP Measure

$ in thousands, except per share amounts Quarter Ended Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Sequential

% Change YoY

% Change Net Change in Business Volume $235,981 $628,947 $334,630 N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $69,402 $61,875 $55,129 12 % 26 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $60,946 $57,839 $56,551 5 % 8 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $3.60 $3.77 $2.35 (5) % 53 % Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.83 $2.37 $2.77 19 % 2 %

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Spreads

Net interest income for second quarter 2022 was $69.4 million, a $14.3 million increase compared to $55.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $7.8 million increase in the fair value of designated financial derivatives, a $4.3 million increase from net new business volume, and a $2.5 million decrease in funding costs. Net interest yield was 1.09% in second quarter 2022 compared to 0.94% in the prior-year period.

Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, for second quarter 2022 was $60.9 million, a $4.4 million increase from $56.6 million in the prior-year period. The $4.4 million year-over-year increase in net effective spread was primarily due to a $4.8 million increase from net new business volume, a $0.9 million increase in net coupon yields related to the acquisition of loan servicing rights, and a $0.4 million increase in cash-basis interest income. These factors were partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in non-GAAP funding costs. In percentage terms, net effective spread was 0.99% in second quarter 2022, compared to 1.01% in the prior-year period.

Earnings

Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders for second quarter 2022 was $39.1 million ($3.60 per diluted common share), compared to $25.4 million ($2.35 per diluted common share) in the prior-year period. The $13.7 million year-over-year increase in net income attributable to common stockholders was due to a $11.3 million after-tax increase in net interest income, a $5.1 million after-tax increase in the fair value of undesignated financial derivatives, and an increase in our release of credit losses of $0.4 million after tax. These factors were partially offset by a $2.5 million after-tax increase in operating expenses and a $0.9 million increase in preferred stock dividends.

Farmer Mac enters into financial derivatives transactions to hedge interest rate risks inherent in its business and carries its financial derivatives at fair value in its consolidated financial statements. The fair value fluctuations of these financial derivatives are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported with GAAP if the derivatives are held to maturity, as is expected. Therefore, Farmer Mac uses core earnings, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of fair value fluctuations, as a useful alternative measure to understand the business.

Farmer Mac's core earnings for second quarter 2022 were $30.7 million ($2.83 per diluted common share), compared to $30.0 million ($2.77 per diluted common share) in second quarter 2021. The $0.8 million year-over-year increase in core earnings was due to a $3.5 million after-tax increase in net effective spread and an increase in our release of credit losses of $0.4 million after tax. These factors were partially offset by a $2.5 million after-tax increase in operating expenses and a $0.9 million increase in preferred stock dividends.

Business Volume

Farmer Mac's outstanding business volume was $24.5 billion as of June 30, 2022, a net increase of $0.2 billion from March 31, 2022 after taking into account all new business, maturities, sales, and paydowns on existing assets. The net increase was primarily attributable to net increases of $193.0 million in the Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business and $43.0 million in the Agricultural Finance line of business.

The $16.4 million net increase in Farm & Ranch during second quarter 2022 resulted from $1.4 billion of new purchases, commitments, and guarantees, mostly offset by $1.4 billion of scheduled maturities and repayments. Farmer Mac purchased a total of $432.6 million in loans, which was primarily driven by improved borrower economics as well as a competitive, albeit an increasing interest rate environment resulting in demand for intermediate and long-term financing solutions. The $432.6 million in gross Farm & Ranch loan purchases was partially offset by $153.8 million in scheduled maturities and repayments.

Farmer Mac also purchased a total of $0.8 billion in Farm & Ranch AgVantage Securities during second quarter 2022, which primarily reflected the refinancing of maturing securities as well as financial counterparties seeking to add longer term AgVantage securities to manage their asset-liability maturity profile given recent increases in credit spreads and interest rates. The $0.8 billion in gross purchases was more than offset by $1.0 billion in scheduled maturities. Approximately $0.3 billion of the total $0.8 billion in gross purchases reflected purchases that refinanced maturing AgVantage securities and were issued at short-term tenors, which may create some volatility in AgVantage volumes throughout the year.

The $26.6 million net increase in Corporate AgFinance during second quarter 2022 resulted from $107.9 million of new loan purchases, which was offset by $81.4 million of scheduled maturities, repayments, and sales. Farmer Mac purchased a total of $85.4 million in loans, which was offset by $44.3 million in scheduled maturities, repayments, and sales. This net increase in loans was primarily due to Farmer Mac's continued focus to support loans to larger and more complex agribusinesses focused on food and fiber processing, and other supply chain production.

The $165.6 million net increase in Rural Utilities during second quarter 2022 resulted from $326.9 million of new purchases, commitments, and guarantees, which was partially offset by $161.3 million of scheduled maturities and repayments. Farmer Mac purchased a total of $196.5 million in Rural Utilities loans; electric distribution and generation and transmission comprised $161.5 million and telecommunication comprised $35.0 million, which was fueled by a competitive but increasing interest rate environment resulting in demand for long-term financing solutions for planned maintenance and capital expenditures. The $196.5 million in loan purchases was partially offset by $24.4 million in scheduled maturities and repayments.

The $27.4 million net increase in Renewable Energy during second quarter 2022 primarily reflects $35.3 million in loan purchases, partially offset by $7.9 million in repayments.

Credit

As of June 30, 2022, the total allowance for losses was $14.8 million, compared to $16.3 million as of March 31, 2022. The $1.5 million release from the total allowance for losses in second quarter 2022 was comprised of a $1.2 million release from the Rural Infrastructure Finance portfolio and a $0.3 million release from the allowance for the Agricultural Finance portfolio. The $1.2 million release from the allowance for the Rural Infrastructure portfolio was primarily attributable to updated credit loss model forecast assumptions and improvements in risk ratings. The $0.3 million release from the allowance for the Agricultural Finance mortgage loan portfolio was primarily due to a risk rating upgrade on an AgVantage counterparty.

As of June 30, 2022, Farmer Mac's 90-day delinquencies were $20.6 million (0.20% of the Agricultural Finance Mortgage Loan portfolio), compared to $63.1 million (0.70% of the Agricultural Finance Mortgage Loan portfolio) as of June 30, 2021. Across all of Farmer Mac's lines of business, 90-day delinquencies represented 0.08% of total outstanding business volume as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.28% as of June 30, 2021.

Capital

As of June 30, 2022, Farmer Mac's core capital level was $1.3 billion, $506.3 million above the minimum capital level required by the company's statutory charter. Farmer Mac's Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.7% as of June 30, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's second quarter 2022 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Monday, August 8, 2022, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for second quarter 2022 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core earnings and core earnings per share principally differ from net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, respectively, by excluding the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected.

Core earnings and core earnings per share also differ from net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, respectively, by excluding specified infrequent or unusual transactions that Farmer Mac believes are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, we have excluded from core earnings losses on retirement of preferred stock and the re-measurement of the deferred tax asset.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. Net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it excludes: (1) the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value that are amortized as adjustments to yield in interest income over the contractual or estimated remaining lives of the underlying assets; (2) interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties, which are presented on Farmer Mac's consolidated balance sheets as "Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost"; and (3) the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in a fair value hedge accounting relationship.

Net effective spread also principally differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes: (1) the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"); and (2) the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives. More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed February 28, 2022 with the SEC.

For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural utilities indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions and geopolitics on agricultural mortgage or rural utilities lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, volatility in commodity prices, and the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization and slow inflation;

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values; and

the duration, mitigation efforts, spread, severity, and social and economic disruption of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the business operations of agricultural and rural borrowers, the capital markets, and Farmer Mac's business operations.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com .

* * * *

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



As of

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 909,430

$ 908,785 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,354,855 and $3,834,714, respectively) 4,246,012

3,836,391 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 45,032

44,970 Other investments 1,537

1,229 Total Investment Securities 4,292,581

3,882,590 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $6,679,196 and $6,135,807, respectively) 6,450,212

6,328,559 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,689,469

2,033,239 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 8,139,681

8,361,798 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 2,275

4,401 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,430,830

2,436,331 Total USDA Securities 2,433,105

2,440,732 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 8,911,475

8,314,096 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 834,941

948,623 Allowance for losses (12,403)

(14,041) Total loans, net of allowance 9,734,013

9,248,678 Financial derivatives, at fair value 30,011

19,139 Interest receivable (includes $7,664 and $10,418, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 177,956

177,355 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 44,388

45,538 Deferred tax asset, net 25,971

15,558 Prepaid expenses and other assets 129,267

45,318 Total Assets $ 25,916,403

$ 25,145,491







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 23,474,095

$ 22,716,156 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 866,107

981,379 Financial derivatives, at fair value 127,983

34,248 Accrued interest payable (includes $6,753 and $9,619, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 93,823

83,992 Guarantee and commitment obligation 42,990

43,926 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 97,380

79,427 Reserve for losses 1,677

1,950 Total Liabilities 24,704,055

23,941,078 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 73,382

73,382 Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,265,842 shares and 9,235,205 shares outstanding, respectively 9,266

9,235 Additional paid-in capital 127,569

125,993 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (49,484)

3,853 Retained earnings 638,935

579,270 Total Equity 1,212,348

1,204,413 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 25,916,403

$ 25,145,491

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 11,200

$ 4,457

$ 16,916

$ 9,986 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 57,104

42,414

96,361

84,818 Loans 76,632

60,214

143,879

119,708 Total interest income 144,936

107,085

257,156

214,512 Total interest expense 75,534

51,956

125,879

106,132 Net interest income 69,402

55,129

131,277

108,380 Release of/(provision for) losses 1,372

761

1,316

(152) Net interest income after release of/(provision for) losses 70,774

55,890

132,593

108,228 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 3,213

2,997

6,908

6,027 Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives 3,418

(3,066)

19,492

1,227 Gains/(losses) on trading securities 29

(62)

(34)

(75) Release of reserve for losses 163

222

273

1,166 Other income 479

435

1,154

1,018 Non-interest income 7,302

526

27,793

9,363 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 11,715

9,779

25,013

21,574 General and administrative 7,520

6,349

14,798

12,685 Regulatory fees 813

750

1,625

1,500 Operating expenses 20,048

16,878

41,436

35,759 Income before income taxes 58,028

39,538

118,950

81,832 Income tax expense 12,132

8,252

25,217

17,319 Net income 45,896

31,286

93,733

64,513 Preferred stock dividends (6,792)

(5,842)

(13,583)

(11,111) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 39,104

$ 25,444

$ 80,150

$ 53,402















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 3.62

$ 2.36

$ 7.43

$ 4.96 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.60

$ 2.35

$ 7.37

$ 4.93

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 39,104

$ 41,046

$ 25,444 Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 2,473

1,698

(3,721) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 5,916

2,024

(2,097) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (285)

94

(61) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value (62)

20

20 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 2,536

15,512

109 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (2,222)

(4,063)

1,208 Sub-total 8,356

15,285

(4,542) Core earnings $ 30,748

$ 25,761

$ 29,986











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 60,946

$ 57,839

$ 56,551 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 4,709

4,557

4,334 Other(3) 307

514

301 Total revenues 65,962

62,910

61,186











Credit related expense (GAAP):









Release of losses (1,535)

(54)

(983) Total credit related expense (1,535)

(54)

(983)











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 11,715

13,298

9,779 General and administrative 7,520

7,278

6,349 Regulatory fees 813

812

750 Total operating expenses 20,048

21,388

16,878











Net earnings 47,449

41,576

45,291 Income tax expense(4) 9,909

9,024

9,463 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 6,792

6,791

5,842 Core earnings $ 30,748

$ 25,761

$ 29,986











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 2.85

$ 2.39

$ 2.79 Diluted $ 2.83

$ 2.37

$ 2.77

(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 80,150

$ 53,402 Less reconciling items:





Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 4,171

(2,026) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 7,940

(2,368) Unrealized losses on trading assets (191)

(75) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value (42)

36 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 18,048

1,274 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (6,285)

664 Sub-total 23,641

(2,495) Core earnings $ 56,509

$ 55,897







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 118,785

$ 110,410 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 9,266

8,574 Other(3) 821

752 Total revenues 128,872

119,736







Credit related expense (GAAP):





Release of losses (1,589)

(1,014) Total credit related expense (1,589)

(1,014)







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 25,013

21,574 General and administrative 14,798

12,685 Regulatory fees 1,625

1,500 Total operating expenses 41,436

35,759







Net earnings 89,025

84,991 Income tax expense(4) 18,933

17,983 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 13,583

11,111 Core earnings $ 56,509

$ 55,897







Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 5.24

$ 5.20 Diluted $ 5.20

$ 5.16

(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.



Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 3.62

$ 3.81

$ 2.36

$ 7.43

$ 4.96 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.23

0.16

(0.35)

0.39

(0.19) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.55

0.19

(0.19)

0.74

(0.22) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.03)

0.01

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value (0.01)

—

—

—

— Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.24

1.44

0.01

1.67

0.12 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.21)

(0.38)

0.11

(0.59)

0.06 Sub-total 0.77

1.42

(0.43)

2.19

(0.24) Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 2.85

$ 2.39

$ 2.79

$ 5.24

$ 5.20



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,796

10,767

10,763

10,782

10,751



Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 3.60

$ 3.77

$ 2.35

$ 7.37

$ 4.93 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.23

0.16

(0.34)

0.38

(0.18) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.55

0.19

(0.19)

0.73

(0.22) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.03)

0.01

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value (0.01)

—

—

—

— Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.23

1.42

0.01

1.66

0.12 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.20)

(0.38)

0.11

(0.58)

0.06 Sub-total 0.77

1.40

(0.42)

2.17

(0.23) Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 2.83

$ 2.37

$ 2.77

$ 5.20

$ 5.16



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,864

10,887

10,838

10,876

10,829

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 69,402

1.09 %

$ 61,875

1.00 %

$ 55,129

0.94 %

$ 131,277

1.04 %

$ 108,380

0.93 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (1,183)

0.02 %

(1,018)

0.02 %

(1,337)

0.02 %

(2,201)

0.02 %

(2,547)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (2,026)

(0.03) %

(994)

(0.02) %

970

0.02 %

(3,020)

(0.02) %

3,038

0.03 % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value 65

— %

(16)

— %

(13)

— %

49

— %

(20)

— % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 725

0.01 %

356

0.01 %

77

— %

1,083

0.01 %

180

— % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (6,037)

(0.10) %

(2,364)

(0.04) %

1,725

0.03 %

(8,403)

(0.07) %

1,379

0.01 % Net effective spread $ 60,946

0.99 %

$ 57,839

0.97 %

$ 56,551

1.01 %

$ 118,785

0.98 %

$ 110,410

0.99 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate









Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments



Reconciling Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $ 33,670

$ 6,929

$ 3,772

$ 468

$ 25,845

$ (1,282)

$ —

$ —

$ 69,402 Less: reconciling adjustments(1)(2)(3) (1,080)

—

(39)

—

(7,337)

—

—

8,456

— Net effective spread 32,590

6,929

3,733

468

18,508

(1,282)

—

8,456

— Guarantee and commitment fees 4,338

43

308

20

—

—

—

(1,496)

3,213 Other income/(expense)(3) 161

143

—

—

—

—

3

3,619

3,926 Total revenues 37,089

7,115

4,041

488

18,508

(1,282)

3

10,579

76,541



































Release of/(provision for) losses 857

(650)

1,172

(8)

—

1

—

—

1,372



































Release of reserve for losses 111

—

52

—

—

—

—

—

163 Operating expenses —

—

—

—

—

—

(20,048)

—

(20,048) Total non-interest expense 111

—

52

—

—

—

(20,048)

—

(19,885) Core earnings before income taxes 38,057

6,465

5,265

480

18,508

(1,281)

(20,045)

10,579 (4) 58,028 Income tax (expense)/benefit (7,991)

(1,357)

(1,105)

(101)

(3,887)

269

4,263

(2,223)

(12,132) Core earnings before preferred stock dividends 30,066

5,108

4,160

379

14,621

(1,012)

(15,782)

8,356 (4) 45,896 Preferred stock dividends —

—

—

—

—

—

(6,792)

—

(6,792) Segment core earnings/(losses) $ 30,066

$ 5,108

$ 4,160

$ 379

$ 14,621

$ (1,012)

$ (22,574)

$ 8,356 (4) $ 39,104



































Total Assets $ 13,686,589

$ 1,521,102

$ 5,632,551

$ 126,513

$ —

$ 4,802,159

$ 147,489

$ —

25,916,403 Total on- and off-balance sheet program assets at principal balance $ 16,591,999

$ 1,567,311

$ 6,172,063

$ 148,018

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

24,479,391

(1) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.

(2) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

(3) Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment.

(4) Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.



Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2021







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 5,214,307

$ 4,775,070 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

On-balance sheet

834,941

948,623 IO-FMGS(1)

On-balance sheet

11,561

12,297 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,429,407

2,445,806 AgVantage Securities

On-balance sheet

4,995,000

4,725,000 LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,562,467

2,587,154 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities

Off-balance sheet

523,580

578,358 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

20,736

22,331 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 16,591,999

$ 16,094,639 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,149,614

$ 1,123,300 AgVantage Securities

On-balance sheet

352,968

367,464 Unfunded Loan Commitments

Off-balance sheet

64,729

47,070 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,567,311

$ 1,537,834 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 18,159,310

$ 17,632,473 Rural Infrastructure Finance:











Rural Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 2,631,694

$ 2,302,373 AgVantage Securities

On-balance sheet

2,986,404

3,033,262 LTSPCs and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Off-balance sheet

551,210

556,837 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities

Off-balance sheet

2,755

2,755 Total Rural Utilities





$ 6,172,063

$ 5,895,227 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 126,299

$ 86,763 Unfunded Loan Commitments

Off-balance sheet

21,719

— Total Renewable Energy





$ 148,018

$ 86,763 Total Rural Infrastructure Finance





$ 6,320,081

$ 5,981,990 Total





$ 24,479,391

$ 23,614,463

(1) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.



The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury









Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





















































June 30, 2022(1) $ 32,590

1.05 %

$ 6,929

1.87 %

$ 3,733

0.27 %

$ 468

1.78 %

$ 18,508

0.30 %

$ (1,282)

(0.10) %

$ 60,946

0.99 % March 31, 2022 30,354

1.02 %

7,209

1.96 %

3,159

0.23 %

375

1.69 %

16,738

0.28 %

4

— %

57,839

0.97 % December 31, 2021 28,998

0.99 %

6,321

1.84 %

2,521

0.19 %

356

1.53 %

15,979

0.28 %

158

0.01 %

54,333

0.94 % September 30, 2021 28,914

1.06 %

7,163

1.80 %

2,067

0.16 %

236

1.09 %

17,386

0.31 %

159

0.01 %

55,925

0.99 % June 30, 2021 29,163

1.06 %

6,676

1.65 %

1,759

0.14 %

378

1.80 %

18,449

0.33 %

126

0.01 %

56,551

1.01 % March 31, 2021 26,461

0.98 %

6,921

1.67 %

1,720

0.14 %

249

1.28 %

18,394

0.33 %

114

0.01 %

53,859

0.97 % December 31, 2020 25,596

0.95 %

6,237

1.53 %

1,838

0.15 %

123

1.20 %

20,585

0.37 %

143

0.01 %

54,522

0.98 % September 30, 2020 23,735

0.89 %

5,786

1.45 %

2,022

0.16 %

75

1.19 %

20,034

0.37 %

150

0.01 %

51,802

0.96 % June 30, 2020 21,597

0.83 %

4,997

1.36 %

1,701

0.14 %

47

0.93 %

19,449

0.37 %

(1,322)

(0.13) %

46,469

0.89 %

(1) Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.

(2) See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended June 30, 2022.



The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

June

2022

March

2022

December

2021

September

2021

June

2021

March

2021

December

2020

September

2020

June

2020





(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 60,946

$ 57,839

$ 54,333

$ 55,925

$ 56,551

$ 53,859

$ 54,522

$ 51,802

$ 46,469 Guarantee and commitment fees 4,709

4,557

4,637

4,322

4,334

4,240

4,652

4,659

4,943 Gain on sale of mortgage loans —

—

6,539

—

—

—

—

—

— Other 307

514

241

687

301

451

512

453

1,048 Total revenues 65,962

62,910

65,750

60,934

61,186

58,550

59,686

56,914

52,460



































Credit related expense/(income):

































(Release of)/provision for losses (1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255

(983)

(31)

2,973

1,200

51 REO operating expenses —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Losses/(gains) on sale of REO —

—

—

—

—

—

22

—

— Total credit related expense/(income) (1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255

(983)

(31)

2,995

1,200

51



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 11,715

13,298

11,246

10,027

9,779

11,795

9,497

8,791

8,087 General and administrative 7,520

7,278

8,492

6,330

6,349

6,336

6,274

5,044

5,295 Regulatory fees 813

812

812

750

750

750

750

725

725 Total operating expenses 20,048

21,388

20,550

17,107

16,878

18,881

16,521

14,560

14,107



































Net earnings 47,449

41,576

46,628

43,572

45,291

39,700

40,170

41,154

38,302 Income tax expense 9,909

9,024

9,809

9,152

9,463

8,520

8,470

8,297

8,016 Preferred stock dividends 6,792

6,791

6,792

6,774

5,842

5,269

5,269

5,166

3,939 Core earnings $ 30,748

$ 25,761

$ 30,027

$ 27,646

$ 29,986

$ 25,911

$ 26,431

$ 27,691

$ 26,347



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes $ 2,473

$ 1,698

$ (1,213)

$ (1,864)

$ (3,721)

$ 1,695

$ (1,758)

$ (4,149)

$ 8,700 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 5,916

2,024

1,476

(2,093)

(2,097)

(271)

3,827

(5,245)

(2,676) Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets (285)

94

(76)

36

(61)

(14)

223

(258)

(20) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value (62)

20

71

23

20

16

(77)

97

35 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 2,536

15,512

(429)

(351)

109

1,165

1,583

233

720 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —

—

—

—

—

—

—

(1,667)

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items (2,222)

(4,063)

36

892

1,208

(544)

(798)

1,957

(1,419) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 39,104

$ 41,046

$ 29,892

$ 24,289

$ 25,444

$ 27,958

$ 29,431

$ 18,659

$ 31,687

