Pariveda Earns the Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda, a leader specializing in solving complex business problems, announces it has earned the Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in analysing existing workloads, generating schema models and performing extract, transform and load (ETL) operations to migrate data and enable cloud-based analytics in Azure.

The Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their data warehouse migration practices, including their ability to migrate data from Netezza and Teradata appliances.

As companies adopt digital transformation and increase their data usage and demand, they require more scalable and agile analytics solutions than on-premises legacy systems can offer. These companies are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing data warehouses to the cloud and enable cloud-based analytics.

Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft, added, "The Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating data warehouses and implementing cloud-based analytics in Azure. Pariveda clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-based analytics capabilities to customers with Azure."

"This advanced specialization places Pariveda in a unique position to help enterprise data organizations advance at an innovative pace," said T Linson, Vice President, Pariveda. "We are proud of how we developed our Migration offering suite to address the key areas we see clients face every day."

We look forward to continuing to bring value to clients through our migration services. To learn more about Pariveda's partnership with Microsoft, visit: www.parivedasolutions.com/microsoft.

About Pariveda

Pariveda is a consulting firm solving complex technology and business problems by aligning our people-development focus with the mission of our clients. As an employee-owned company, our people are naturally curious, driven individuals comfortable with complexity. We are invested in helping our clients identify, architect and develop custom solutions to help their organization succeed now and into the future. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we live and work in major cities across North America. To learn more about how we develop custom solutions to help organizations succeed, visit our website: www.parivedasolutions.com.

