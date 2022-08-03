SURREAL brings on veteran technologist, Jayant Chaudhary, in the combined role of COO/CTO.

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SURREAL, the world's most practical photorealistic metaverse platform, announced today that veteran technologist Jayant Chaudhary is joining the company in the combined role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Reporting directly to Josh Rush, Co-Founder and CEO of SURREAL, Mr. Chaudhary will oversee product development and innovation, as well as operations and strategy.

With over 30 years of technology and leadership experience, Mr. Chaudhary's entire career has been in the pursuit of helping businesses make better technology decisions—especially as they develop and launch new features and solutions. A tech leader in both startups and Fortune 50 companies, Mr. Chaudhary has deep expertise in operationalizing technology, and reducing the friction between business and technology stakeholders.

"Jayant has excelled at translating complex tech solutions to non-tech business audiences—enabling business stakeholders to make better decisions about what tech solutions to adopt," said Josh Rush. "We couldn't be more excited to have such a seasoned technologist and operations expert on SURREAL's leadership team."

Additionally, Mr. Chaudhary has extensive expertise in digital marketing and AI-led e-commerce implementation. Over the last 10 years, he has created e-commerce strategies for myriad businesses, helping them market more effectively, which will benefit SURREAL's clients as they monetize their metaverse applications for both enterprise and brand activations.

About SURREAL

Like Fortnite for business and industry (sports, entertainment, automotive, retail and enterprise), SURREAL is a first-of-its-kind, photo-realistic platform that creates digital twins for physical venues and custom metaworlds for brand engagement. Hosted in the Cloud and pixel-streamed to participants, SURREAL enables audiences to connect, collaborate and co-create from the ease of their browser. Designed to be social-first, game-like and avatar-based, SURREAL inspires real-world "collisions" and verisimilar interactions—bridging the possible and impossible in any virtual environment imaginable. Visit https://www.surrealevents.com for more information.

