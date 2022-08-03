M:7 Sports Announces No Commission Fee for NIL Deals

BEAVER, Pa., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Beaver-based sports marketing firm is the first of its kind to refuse commission fees on any name, image, likeness deals negotiated for student-athletes.

M:7 Sports — a subsidiary of internationally recognized marketing and communications firm M:7 Agency — works with student-athletes at the high school and collegiate level to build their brands and secure NIL agreements.

"It's the right thing to do — that money belongs to the athletes," said Jim Christiana, president and CEO of M:7 Sports. "We want to raise the bar for how recruitment and NIL deals are managed. Promoting, polishing and protecting someone's personal brand does not entitle you to a cut of their endorsement deals. Now that the conversation has evolved to student-athletes and especially minors, it's time for agencies to stop this predatory practice."

The standard fee for agents marketing athletes is between 15% and 20% of the athlete's deal.

Christiana said that a commission structure ensures that only select athletes receive attention.

Pennsylvania is poised to become the 15th state to allow high school athletes to procure NIL deals this fall. The PIAA is expected to conduct a second of three readings on its proposed policy in September. Christiana urged other companies to follow M:7's lead.

"I would love it if the PIAA would restrict agencies from charging commissions on NIL deals," Christiana said. "Companies don't have to be regulated to do the right thing. No matter the PIAA's decision, at least athletes now have the opportunity to select an agency that does the right thing and stands by the talent of their agency's creative team."

