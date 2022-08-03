Fortem Technologies Hires Greer Carper, Former Investing Principal at Boeing, as CFO and VP of Corporate Development

After more than 15 years at Boeing, Greer joins Fortem to support the company's fundraising efforts as demand for counter-drone technology heightens

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced it has hired Greer Carper as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of Corporate Development. Based out of Austin, Texas, Carper has worked in strategy, business development, program management, and finance at Boeing over the last 15 years and will now be supporting Fortem with its fundraising efforts, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

"As a deal lead for Boeing back in 2017, Fortem Technologies was one of my first investments. Since then, I've seen the team triple in size, deploy at major sporting events and conflict zones, and form compelling strategic partnerships," said Greer Carper, CFO and VP of Corporate Development at Fortem Technologies. "Drone threats have grown exponentially throughout the span of my career and I am thrilled to join a team that has developed a trusted and proven solution to help keep warfighters, security teams, and civilians safe everywhere."

Alongside his roles at Boeing, Carper brings 10 years of experience in the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) industry, focusing on both commercial and military markets. He was previously one of Boeing's subject matter experts on Autonomy Strategy and most recently served as an Investing Principal for Boeing Applied Innovation (formerly Boeing HorizonX Ventures).

"I've had the pleasure of working with Greer over the last four years, as he has led our last two funding rounds on behalf of Boeing Applied Innovation," said Timothy Bean, CEO and Founder of Fortem Technologies. "Greer's breadth of knowledge in the UAS industry combined with his background in venture capital is a welcome addition to Fortem's growing leadership team."

Within the past year, Fortem Technologies has more than doubled its deal flow and booking projections. Most recently, Fortem announced it has been selected to protect the FIFA World Cup . If you're interested in learning more or joining the team, please visit www.fortemtech.com .

