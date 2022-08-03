Altoura Named in Fast Company's List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Altoura recognized along with Microsoft, Google, SAP, Adobe, and other innovative companies

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoura today announced it has been named in the fourth annual Fast Company list of the global 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, as well as 2nd place in its list of Best Workplaces for Innovators in the US. Both lists honor organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

Altoura is being recognized for its approach to fostering a workplace culture where all team members—including early-in-career employees—are empowered to design and implement innovation initiatives from the ground up, for its employee and customer onboarding program (Altoura University), and for its success creating a cultural shift to spatial work that is independent of physical location. These initiatives have helped the company accelerate growth, capture awards like Microsoft Partner of the Year, and deliver to market a no-code platform for spatial work, which enables teams to transform 3D assets into collaborative and interactive spatial workflows (like immersive training and collaborative visualization).

"Being one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators validates the deep focus we've put on building a culture of innovation in the service of our customers," said Jamie Fleming, CEO of Altoura. "We engage our entire team, from new hires to seasoned managers, in meaningful work, match them with their purpose and passion, and give them the freedom to innovate in ways that benefit our customers as well as the future of work."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from nearly 1500 applications in a variety of industries around the world, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

About Altoura

Altoura is the pioneer of interactive digital twin technology and maker of the productivity platform for spatial work. Altoura's no-code platform makes it easy to import and transform 3D assets into immersive, interactive, and collaborative workflows such as immersive training and design visualization. Altoura is a Gold partner in Microsoft's Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP) and a strategic partner with Meta, Unity, Insight, and leading systems integrators. With a large and growing base of Fortune 500 customers, Altoura is the #1 platform for manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation, and corporate real estate teams that want to empower their workforce with the spatial tools to be more efficient and productive. To learn more, visit altoura.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

