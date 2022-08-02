SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH TAPS

$250,000 Investment Will Support Survivors of Military Loss

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International, (SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, have again partnered with Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to support individuals grieving the loss of a military loved one. For the second year in a row, SCI and Dignity Memorial will be an official partner of TAPS with a $250,000 contribution, bringing its investment in TAPS to $500,000 to date, which will provide valuable support for programs and materials to help survivors cope with grief and loss. Funds were provided through the SCI Foundation, the company's nonprofit charitable giving arm.

"[This partnership] reinforces our commitment to those who have served by helping their loved ones process their grief."

SCI and Dignity Memorial's contribution has been invested in various survivor support and outreach programs including the TAPS Survivor Care team, the initial line of support to the newly bereaved, connecting survivors with all of the care and resources TAPS has to offer. Additionally, support from SCI and Dignity Memorial has supplied TAPS survivors with critical print resources, providing guidance on practical matters like education and financial benefits and intangible topics of grief and loss.

"Our Dignity Memorial associates support military families in our communities and honor their sacrifices and service to our country in many ways," said SCI Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jay Waring. "Our partnership with TAPS reinforces our commitment to honoring those who have served by helping their loved ones process their grief."

Bonnie Carroll, TAPS Founder and President, added, "TAPS is honored to be partnering with SCI to support our military survivors. The entire organization has shown their dedication to honoring the lives of those who have served and died for our country's freedoms by caring for the families they loved and left behind."

SCI and Dignity Memorial's commitment to honoring those who serve encompasses several programs and initiatives, including:

The Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program, founded in 2000, ensures honorable and dignified burials for qualifying homeless or indigent veterans.

Affinity partnerships with certain veterans organizations offer discounted packages on arrangements.

SALUTE, an internal associate resource community for veterans and veteran advocates.

Since 1994, TAPS has provided support and hope around the clock through a national peer support network, grief counseling services and support groups – all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones. TAPS also provides a variety of programs to survivors worldwide, as well as resources for grief professionals to better serve the military and veteran communities.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At June 30, 2022, we owned and operated 1,459 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries (of which 300 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com.

As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliated companies.

About TAPS:

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America's fallen military heroes and has offered support to more than 100,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, case work assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been affected by a death in the Armed Forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to www.taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277).

